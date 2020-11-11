SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kalen Meyer is the key piece for Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's defense

After not playing as a freshman, Meyer earned a starting linebacker spot as a sophomore. He went on to lead the team with 57.5 tackles, 48 of which were solo stops. He also had a sack, five tackles for a loss and an interception.

Meyer once again led the team in tackles during last season, this time with 65.5 and 59 were solo stops. Six of those were tackles for loss and he recovered one fumble.

Eben said Meyer's production is a combination of instincts and how much he watches film.

"He has extremely great instincts and understands what offenses want to do," Eben said. "You don't see that many kids that put in the effort and time into watching film that he does. He studies, whether it's in the classroom or football or checkers, he studies the game and studies how to win. He comes from a great family that is extremely supportive of our program. He's very coachable and it starts with his family."

Meyer picked up right where he left off the last two years and is leading the 10-0 Lions, who play in the Class 2A state semifinals at 4 p.m. Saturday against Camanche in the UNI-Dome, with 49 tackles (22 solo).

He has a sack, six tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and an interception.