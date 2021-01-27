SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kingsley-Pierson's Brooklyn Beery embodies team-first mentality

Beery isn’t the only one on the K-P roster who lives out the team-first attitude on a daily basis.

Beery is fifth on the team in assists with 30, and the team leader is Abbi Bailey with 47. The Panthers have 221 assists, which is ninth in Class 1A. (There are five Siouxland teams in the top-10 in Class 1A assists, led by Newell-Fonda with 315.)

“Our team is even and our bench is very deep,” Panthers coach Nicole Goodwin said. “Certain nights, a team is going to try to shut down a certain player, but this team has girls who can step up to our success. This team is reading each other so much better from last year to this year.”

The team aspect is very important to the Panthers, and Beery has been a big believer in that message.

“We just look out for each other,” Beery said. “It doesn’t matter who scores the most. Basketball is a team sport. If I’m not open, I’ll bounce it to someone. If I am open, I’ll look for a layup or something else. It is very fun playing on this team. I’ve never had more fun in my life.”

Beery isn’t one who has been at Kingsley-Pierson for all four years. She started her high school days at MVAOCOU High School, but has been with the Panthers since her junior year.