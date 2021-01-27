SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kingsley-Pierson's Brooklyn Beery embodies team-first mentality

Brooklyn Beery doesn’t take her role for granted.
Beery is a senior on this season’s Kingsley-Pierson High School girls basketball team and she’s part of the reason why the Panthers are 17-0 heading into the Western Valley Conference tournament that starts this weekend.
Beery is the second-leading scorer for the Panthers, averaging 13.4 points per game. Beery scored 45 combined points in the three games that the Panthers played last week, and she led her team in scoring in two of those wins.
Because of that, Beery is this week’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week.
“Having a team that guides me and a coach that keeps our team going to keep pushing ourselves, we all put all our work in,” Beery said. “It is an amazing accomplishment.”
Beery’s main goal each night, however, is to get as many of her teammates involved as possible.
Beery tries to look for an open teammate when she doesn’t have an open lane to drive to the rim or if she doesn’t have an open shot near the 3-point area.
“I contribute passing and I always make sure I have my eyes on the whole court,” Beery said. “I am not just the person who likes to shoot the ball. I like to pass, because I am an extremely benefitted team player and that is very important with basketball.”
Beery isn’t the only one on the K-P roster who lives out the team-first attitude on a daily basis.
Beery is fifth on the team in assists with 30, and the team leader is Abbi Bailey with 47. The Panthers have 221 assists, which is ninth in Class 1A. (There are five Siouxland teams in the top-10 in Class 1A assists, led by Newell-Fonda with 315.)
“Our team is even and our bench is very deep,” Panthers coach Nicole Goodwin said. “Certain nights, a team is going to try to shut down a certain player, but this team has girls who can step up to our success. This team is reading each other so much better from last year to this year.”
The team aspect is very important to the Panthers, and Beery has been a big believer in that message.
“We just look out for each other,” Beery said. “It doesn’t matter who scores the most. Basketball is a team sport. If I’m not open, I’ll bounce it to someone. If I am open, I’ll look for a layup or something else. It is very fun playing on this team. I’ve never had more fun in my life.”
Beery isn’t one who has been at Kingsley-Pierson for all four years. She started her high school days at MVAOCOU High School, but has been with the Panthers since her junior year.
At first, Beery wasn’t sure how she was going to get along with the team. She had never hung out with anyone from Kingsley or Pierson before she arrived, and she wasn’t sure whether the Panthers were willing to add another friend to their group.
That’s when current senior Abbi Bailey made the first introduction and made sure they accepted Beery.
Bailey took Beery under her wing, making sure she knew where all her classes were and invited her to lunch and other social outings.
Beery quickly made new friends with the Panthers, and those bonds have especially helped on the basketball court.
“It was honestly a quick connection,” Beery said. “Abbi came and guided through my first couple of weeks. We just became really good friends and I started becoming friends with other girls. It was very helpful. I knew of them but I didn’t know them a lot. That next sports season made it seem like I had been there forever. They guided me to become best friends.”
Honorable mentions
Brackett Locke, Woodbury Central wrestling: Locke defeated Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Hunter Steffans to win the 132-pound championship Saturday at OABCIG’s Herb Irgens Invitational.
Bailey Sievers, Newell-Fonda girls basketball: Sievers scored 47 points in the three Mustangs wins last week.