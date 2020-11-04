SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kody Noble steps up for Nighthawks' new offense

The Nighthawks implemented a wildcat-based style of offense where B-H/RV has a lot of shifts and crazy sets, as Brandt put it, but Noble is the forefront of the new offense.

“We had to do something different so that we could score and have a different look,” Brandt said. “The way we used to run our offense, Kody didn’t get the ball near enough. We told him and he was all in. He said, ‘Whatever you need,’ and he was excited. He wants the ball."

On the season, Noble has carried the football 201 times and he’s amassed 1,310 yards rushing. He has 17 rushing touchdowns.

Noble has added 17 receptions for 205 yards and the Nighthawk senior has three touchdowns.

While in the wildcat, Noble has thrown seven times and he has one completion.

Noble leads the team with 20 total touchdowns.

In last week’s state playoff game against the Spencer Tigers, Noble ran for 152 yards and a touchdown to help the Nighthawks win, 42-7.

“He has taken everything in stride,” Brandt said. “He’s just doing an incredible job, continuing to still make plays even when the attention is on him. He was just available.”