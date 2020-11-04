SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kody Noble steps up for Nighthawks' new offense

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley coach Cory Brandt described senior Kody Noble in a simple, yet powerful way: He’s a total team player who stepped up when called upon.
When Alex Godfredsen had to step away from football activity due to injury, the Nighthawks knew that Noble could make the extra effort offensively.
Brandt, the coaching staff and Noble’s teammates relied on him to take the majority of carries with the football for the majority of the season.
And, Noble — this week’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week — has not disappointed.
Noble has been a big key to the Nighthawks’ offense that has helped B-H/RV get to the Class 3A state quarterfinals against Webster City. That game will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday in Webster City. If the Nighthawks win, it’ll be their fourth time to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls for the state semifinals.
“He works really hard in the weight room and he worked on his speed and agility,” Brandt said. “He has a special ability to make people miss and make people fall off of him. He has escapability, which is really good. He very rarely gets taken down by one (defender.)”
When Godfredsen and Sam Remmerde both were sidelined with injuries, Brandt had to find a solution to the problem.
The coaches met, and the consensus was that they needed to make Noble a focal point of the Nighthawks’ offense.
The Nighthawks implemented a wildcat-based style of offense where B-H/RV has a lot of shifts and crazy sets, as Brandt put it, but Noble is the forefront of the new offense.
“We had to do something different so that we could score and have a different look,” Brandt said. “The way we used to run our offense, Kody didn’t get the ball near enough. We told him and he was all in. He said, ‘Whatever you need,’ and he was excited. He wants the ball."
On the season, Noble has carried the football 201 times and he’s amassed 1,310 yards rushing. He has 17 rushing touchdowns.
Noble has added 17 receptions for 205 yards and the Nighthawk senior has three touchdowns.
While in the wildcat, Noble has thrown seven times and he has one completion.
Noble leads the team with 20 total touchdowns.
In last week’s state playoff game against the Spencer Tigers, Noble ran for 152 yards and a touchdown to help the Nighthawks win, 42-7.
“He has taken everything in stride,” Brandt said. “He’s just doing an incredible job, continuing to still make plays even when the attention is on him. He was just available.”
Noble has been glad to take on a bigger role, but he credited the guys around him. He’s not afraid of giving credit where it is certainly due.
“I knew I had to step up a lot, but I knew it just couldn’t be me,” Noble said. “We all had to step up and help fill in.”
Noble says that the most satisfying thing has been seeing the holes the lineman have made not only for him, but for his teammates, too,
“The most fun part is just seeing the success we have with it,” Noble said. “It’s something totally new and completely different than what we used to run. It also gets so many players involved in so many different ways. We all have been putting a lot of time into learning the formations and plays and every week, we improve.
“Our coaches have prepared us very well with putting our defense against us, so it’s pretty much like playing an extra game every week,” Noble said.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!