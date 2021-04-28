SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Lawton-Bronson's Zach Verzani breaks records, passes along knowledge

Verzani first broke the shot put record as a sophomore.

Breaking records has been nothing new for Verzani. Every time he steps into the ring, breaking his own record is his goal.

The records were there for a lot of years, until Verzani came into the picture.

Take the discus record, for example.

That record —148 feet — stood since 1979, but back in March, Verzani broke it with a throw of 150 feet, 1 1/2 inches.

“He is so focused on breaking his own record at each meet,” Pedersen said.

After Verzani takes a throw during practice, he watches it on tape. Verzani is able to go back and watch his throw in the ring, and Pedersen lauded Verzani for being able to make the necessary adjustment.

“He and Coach Dave Harris are able to pick up the very, very small details,” Pedersen said. “He’ll focus on the tiniest of details. He’ll work on them until he gets them perfected. It’s proven that the smallest of details make the difference.

“It’s everything to a coach,” Pedersen added. “When he’s able to pick that stuff up, that’s everything you can ask for as a coach.”