SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Le Mars Pypr Stoeffler becomes program's all-time dig leader

"It also depends on who we are playing. Some teams, her digs are the most important part of the game. Some teams, it's her hitting because she can put it away and you don't even think twice," Tentinger said. "She understands that and she steps up when she needs to be the passer or when she needs to be the hitter. She knows when she needs to excel at one."

Tentinger can also lean on Stoeffler in the huddle as well.

With four years of experience, Stoeffler knows what to say at the right times to her teammates.

"Sometimes when you are trying to get the girls excited, you can sound like a broken record. The first person to step up in every huddle and amp the girls up is Pypr every single time," Tentinger said. "They look up to her and she knows what she is talking about. They enjoy having her on the court. They take in what she says and she does a great job of pumping them up."

Next year Stoeffler will be taking her play on the court and her leadership to College of Saint Mary's, where he is already committed. Last season College of Saint Mary's advanced to the NAIA National Tournament.

Stoeffler will also be joining former teammate Jecenta Sargisson at College of Saint Mary's.