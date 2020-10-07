SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Le Mars Pypr Stoeffler becomes program's all-time dig leader

LE MARS, Iowa -- For Le Mars High School outside hitter Pypr Stoeffler, volleyball is her escape.
No matter what's going on, if Stoeffler is in the gym with a volleyball, it's going to be a good time for the Bulldog senior.
"I've been playing it since I've been in fourth grade. It's my getaway from everything," said Stoeffler, the Siouxland Athlete of the Week. "I love it so much. It's just a time to be with other people and have fun. Even when it might be an off day, it gets my mood up and it's always been something that's been there for me.
"I kind of just strive to do my best. I try and make myself proud and I make goals for myself."
However, it's not as fun for opposing teams with Stoeffler on the other end. It's been hard to slow Stoeffler down this season and the previous three as well, whether Stoeffler is in the front row or the back row.
Stoeffler has had at least 160 kills in all four seasons at Le Mars and she currently leads the Missouri River Athletic Conference with 163 kills this season.
For as good as she is at the net, Stoeffler has been just as valuable in the back row, not just for this season but for all four years.
Stoeffler has actually been one of the best back row players ever for the Bulldogs. Last week, Stoeffler officially broke the Le Mars digs record, which was 1,057 digs.
After last week's matches, Stoeffler has 1,065 career digs, giving her to top spot on the all-time Le Mars leaderboard.
Usually the record belongs to liberos, so it's a little unusual that an outside hitter broke the record.
"It's fantastic. it's good to know that you can count on her," Le Mars coach Jakki Tentinger said. "She's going to completely crush this record. For it to be an outside hitter, she is getting balls that some others wouldn't. It's been such a treat and so much fun to watch."
Breaking Le Mars' all-time digs record is a goal Stoeffler has had for awhile now.
"I mean, for me being my size and how short I am, I've been told that a lot," said Stoeffler, who is 5'6. "My freshman year, I really wanted to break some kind of record, whether it was passing or hitting. I've worked on my defense more. I don't to say it's easier but I am going to say it has come easier."
While the back row play has come easier for Stoeffler, she's been a force offensively even at 5-foot-6.
Even with missing a handful of matches in both her freshman and sophomore seasons, Stoeffler finished with more than 180 kills each year. Then last season Stoeffler had 302 kills, the fourth-most in the MRAC.
Tentinger said Stoeffler is so valuable at both: attacking and back row play.
"It also depends on who we are playing. Some teams, her digs are the most important part of the game. Some teams, it's her hitting because she can put it away and you don't even think twice," Tentinger said. "She understands that and she steps up when she needs to be the passer or when she needs to be the hitter. She knows when she needs to excel at one."
Tentinger can also lean on Stoeffler in the huddle as well.
With four years of experience, Stoeffler knows what to say at the right times to her teammates.
"Sometimes when you are trying to get the girls excited, you can sound like a broken record. The first person to step up in every huddle and amp the girls up is Pypr every single time," Tentinger said. "They look up to her and she knows what she is talking about. They enjoy having her on the court. They take in what she says and she does a great job of pumping them up."
Next year Stoeffler will be taking her play on the court and her leadership to College of Saint Mary's, where he is already committed. Last season College of Saint Mary's advanced to the NAIA National Tournament.
Stoeffler will also be joining former teammate Jecenta Sargisson at College of Saint Mary's.
Stoeffler picked College of Saint Mary's over UNI, Concordia and Dordt.
"Those were the main four. It came down to the schooling aspect," Stoeffler said. "I am going into nursing school and they had more opportunities there and that's what I went with."
HONORABLE MENTION
Abbi Bailey, Kingsley-Pierson volleyball: The senior libero has 298 digs on the season, the third-most in Class 1A.
Emily Haverdink, MOC-Floyd Valley XC: Haverdink won by 59 seconds Tuesday at the Western Christian Invitational. She beat Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson's Erika Kuntz.
