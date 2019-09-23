Aisea Toki rose to the occasion Friday night for the Le Mars High School football team.
On the night where Le Mars christened its new field, the Bulldogs senior caught four passes - three for scores - from quarterback Tate Westhoff for 198 yards en route to a 62-13 win over North.
Toki also had a defensive touchdown, as he picked off Stars quarterback Gavin Hauge for a 60-yard interception return.
Toki scored 24 of the Bulldogs’ 62 points on Friday night, and because of it, the Le Mars senior is this week’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week.
It was a big night for Toki, but Bulldogs coach Gabe Tardive has seen him do that for three years at the varsity level.
“He’s been doing these things for us,” Tardive said. “He’s been a heck of a player for us, and I think (Friday) was a big night on a big stage and him rising to the top. His stat line was incredible … he finds ways to get the ball in his hands and he’s going to be big for us.
“If you ask anyone on our team, we believe he is capable of that every time out,” Tardive added. “You look back, he had great numbers last year (44 receptions for 800 yards), and he’s had a really good season up to this point. It also helps everyone is making plays around him.”
This season, Toki has 17 catches for 423 yards. That’s almost 25 yards per reception.
Toki also has seven touchdowns on the four-week season, and his longest play of the year is a 91-yard play from Westhoff which came in this past week's victory.
Toki’s 423receiving yards are the 20th-most in all of Iowa high school football with company among the likes of West Sioux’s Kade Lynott (723), Spirit Lake’s Joe Stein (489), Harris-Lake Park's Isaac Ihnen (455) and Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Deric Fitzgerald (454).
Toki had to come in as a sophomore due to injuries, but that didn’t faze the young Bulldogs athlete. He played both ways, but he felt comfortable playing on defense as a member of the secondary.
He also had to play at wide receiver due to those injuries, and had to be thrown in, so to speak, from the deep end.
Toki took the role and swam with it, and during his sophomore year, Toki had 12 catches for 193 yards.
“He was kind of ‘the guy’ at an early age,” Tardive said. “He’s done a great job for us. It’s a different deal, he didn’t have any upperclassmen. Aisea stepped into a role in basketball last year, and continued into his offseason, and he hasn’t looked back.”
Through the experiences as a younger athlete, no matter if it was football or basketball, Toki gained confidence.
Toki also trained more this offseason than in years past, according to Tardive. He hit the weight room hard and got stronger.
“That shows on the field,” Tardive said. “He’s been a good route runner, and he’s been physically stronger getting off of defenders, and obviously, yards after catch has been a huge thing for him. It takes more than an arm tackle to bring him down. He’s improved getting off the line a ton.”
Toki wasn’t the only current senior who got entered in varsity games as a sophomore. Westhoff nearly threw for 1,000 yards in 2017, and running back Trevor Smith attained 207 yards in his first taste of varsity action.
“We knew that they were going to develop, and we knew it was going to be tough,” Tardive said.
Tardive hopes Toki can bring that same type of production for the rest of the season.
The Bulldogs’ next two games are tough ones. This week, Le Mars travels to Storm Lake, which lost its first game of the season to Class 2A No. 10 OABCIG.
Then on Oct. 4, the Bulldogs host 3A No. 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton. The Warriors have posted 40.6 points per game in the last three contests going into Friday’s game against Bishop Heelan.
“We like what we’re doing so far, and we’re expecting to see more of that,” Tardive said.
Honorable mention
Sydney Livermore, Gehlen Catholic: Livermore leads the Jays with 96 kills this season, and the Jays went 5-1 Sunday at the Garrigan CYO tournament.
Skyler Waldschmitt, Remsen St. Mary’s: The Hawks senior wide receiver had 188 receiving yards Friday in a 63-0 win over River Valley.