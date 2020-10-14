SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Madison Vis a solid presence at libero for Western Christian

HULL, Iowa — As Western Christian High School volleyball coach Tammi Veerbeek puts it, a team is only as good as its passing and first contact is very important.
Coming into the season, there was a little bit of a question on who would be making some of those first contacts for the Wolfpack.
Veerbeek usually relies on four primary passes, but most of them graduated last season.
Libero MaKenna Kooima had a team-high 586 digs but she is at Dordt. Olivia Granstra followed with 464 digs and is at Northwestern and Tori Wynja had 447 digs and is with Kooima at Dordt. Ally Postma had 321 digs and will play basketball at Dordt.
But senior Madison Vis did return this season and the defensive specialist, in her first season of extended varsity action, had 287 digs.
With so many spots to fill in the back row, Vis was the natural choice to fill the open libero spot.
"I was really excited to move to libero," said Vis, the Siouxland Athlete of the Week. "I knew I would have to be very vocal and communicate constantly with the people back there and to the hitters. I have great girls back there with me and that makes it fun to be back there."
Even though it is her first season wearing the different jersey from the rest of her teammates, Vis has been a natural fit for the Wolfpack at the spot.
Vis has played in all 83 sets for Class 2A No. 1-ranked Western Christian (26-8) and she has a team-high 328 digs, which is also the fourth-most in 2A.
Veerbeek said Vis has been a steady presence in the back row this season.
"She just brings that experience of playing at that level and she transitioned into the spot seamlessly," Veerbeek said. "She's just solid back there for us in every serve-receive. She's one of our captains and she has a calming presence on the court. She reassures the girls that if there is a bad pass, we have the next one. She doesn't get too shook up and calms her teammates.
"She's a neat kid in that way. Very humble and hard-working. She's just a likable kid."
Vis' leadership has helped the other players in the back row develop since they are all new to position on the varsity level.
Hanna Kollis saw a handful of action last season and has stepped into a bigger role as a senior. The defensive specialist is second on the team with 213 digs and junior defensive specialist Lydia Van Kley, who played in one set last year, has 199 digs. Sophomore outside hitter Stella Winterfeld is second on the team with 237 digs in her first significant action on the varsity team and setter Jaylin VanDyken, who took over for Granstra, has 139 digs.
But in order to help lead the group, Vis had to be more vocal, something she was not exactly used to last season.
"I am not naturally a louder person so it was something I had to work at and remind myself to do," Vis said. "I am just kind of doing as best I can and playing hard every ball, talking all of the time. It's been fun, stepping into that role and my teammates make it easy. They are also vocal and fun to play with."
While Vis has been steady all season, she is coming off one of her most impressive weekends of the season.
At Western Christian's own tournament this past Saturday, Vis had 63 digs in six matches. She averaged 4.8 digs per set, up from her 4.0 average on the season as the Wolfpack went 6-0 and won their own tournament.
"I thought that this weekend went really good, not just for me, but for the whole team," Vis said. "I felt like we focused on everyone doing their job. We knew Saturday would be a big day for everyone. Coach just told us to focus and do our job. I feel like every part of us, passing or setting or our hitters, did a really good job. That made it a lot of fun and we ended up doing really well because of that."
It wasn't an easy 6-0, either. The Wolfpack beat 2A No. 4 Boyden-Hull for the title, one of three ranked opponents Western Christian saw over the weekend.
Veerbeek said Vis stepped up to the challenge on Saturday.
"I think there was a lot of senior pride. We talked about going into this weekend, it's our home court. Of all tournaments, we want to defend our home court," Veerbeek said. "I could see that fire in her eyes. She was covering the court everywhere and covering the hitters. She has that knack to know where to be. I thought she stepped up and had one of her best days."
It wasn't just in the back row, either. Vis was 56-of-56 on serves on Saturday.
For the season, Vis is second on the team with 35 aces and she's serving 95.9 percent on the season.
"She's our first server. We back up the rotation when we receive so she's always our first server," Veerbeek said. "She's very steady and very focused with what she is doing and she is confident that she is going to be the anchor of the back row."
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Riley Schmitz, Elk Point-Jefferson: Schmitz ran for a school-record 257 yards and four touchdowns this past Friday in the Huskies win over McCook Central/Montrose. On the season, Schmitz has 993 yards rushing and 74.5 tackles.
Zachary Rozeboom, Sioux Center: The Warriors quarterback ran for 310 yards on 36 carries and four touchdowns as Sioux Center beat Unity Christian on homecoming. Rozeboom has 739 yards rushing this season.
