SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Madison Vis a solid presence at libero for Western Christian

"I am not naturally a louder person so it was something I had to work at and remind myself to do," Vis said. "I am just kind of doing as best I can and playing hard every ball, talking all of the time. It's been fun, stepping into that role and my teammates make it easy. They are also vocal and fun to play with."

While Vis has been steady all season, she is coming off one of her most impressive weekends of the season.

At Western Christian's own tournament this past Saturday, Vis had 63 digs in six matches. She averaged 4.8 digs per set, up from her 4.0 average on the season as the Wolfpack went 6-0 and won their own tournament.

"I thought that this weekend went really good, not just for me, but for the whole team," Vis said. "I felt like we focused on everyone doing their job. We knew Saturday would be a big day for everyone. Coach just told us to focus and do our job. I feel like every part of us, passing or setting or our hitters, did a really good job. That made it a lot of fun and we ended up doing really well because of that."

It wasn't an easy 6-0, either. The Wolfpack beat 2A No. 4 Boyden-Hull for the title, one of three ranked opponents Western Christian saw over the weekend.

Veerbeek said Vis stepped up to the challenge on Saturday.