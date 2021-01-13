SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Mallory McCall overcomes broken arm to become top-5 scorer in Iowa

The coaching staff tried to persuade McCall that she could return to playing at the level that she wanted to. McCall tried to keep those thoughts out of her head, too.

“The thought only entered my mind a couple of times that I wasn’t going to play again,” McCall said. “The coaches forced it on me, and I just did it. I think it was very important for my mental health. Just because I didn’t want to do it and not be able to because of a freak accident. It helped me to know that I could do it. A lot of my teammates would have been freaked out if I never came back.”

McCall went through the summer playing AAU ball trying to get her confidence back. She believed she got in back during the regular-season of her junior year.

McCall wasn’t scared to get hurt again, and she was happy to be on the floor. She wasn’t pressured to score as much, nor was she forced to be relied on to be the best defender.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That confidence has been growing, especially in the last two seasons.

During her junior year, McCall led the Spartans in scoring with 558 points. She shot 47 percent from the floor, and 62.5 percent from the free-throw line. She averaged 24.3 points per game, and she averaged 8.3 rebounds per game.