SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Matthew 'Cookie' Christophersen enjoys pressure situations for Kingsley-Pierson

Hitting may not be 'Cookie's' first love on the diamond but he is quite successful at it. As an eighth-grader, Christophersen batted .348 with 17 RBIs. The next season he batted .309 with 21 runs scored. He added 28 runs scored as a sophomore with a .343 average and as a junior, he batted .351 with 36 runs scored and 25 RBIs.

'Cookie' is having the best season of his career in terms of batting average during his final season. He's third on the team with a .433 average and he's scored 24 runs as the Panthers' No. 2 hitter.

"He uses the whole field, sprays it around. He's a little unorthodox and is a guy that can slap it around. Plus he helps with bunt hits," Doeschot said. "He really takes that seriously and works on that in practice. With his speed and bunting ability, he's been a great two-hole hitter and I really value that spot."

Christophersen can still add some points to his average at the 1A state tournament but for 'Cookie,' he's out there having fun. He's enjoyed the last five years and especially the last couple of seasons with his brother Malakie, who is a sophomore for the Panthers.

'Cookie' is going to go into the state tournament with the same attitude he's had throughout his career.

"I try and stay cool when I am playing and not show too much emotion unless it's a big game. I do try and get us excited when we need to be. I try and bet that guy and I hope I am," Christophersen said. "Even just with the other teammates, it's a blast out there and we are always having fun. It's been a blessing to have my brother on the team and I'm glad to be on some great teams."

