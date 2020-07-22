SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Matthew 'Cookie' Christophersen enjoys pressure situations for Kingsley-Pierson

Even from the start of his high school baseball career, nothing has been typical for Kingsley-Pierson's Matthew Christophersen.
First, he earned a spot on the Panthers varsity roster as an eighth-grader and it didn't take long for him to take on a new name with the team.
Christophersen wore glasses as an eighth-grader and one of the K-P coaches thought he looked like former MLB second baseman Cookie Rojas, so he started calling Christophersen "Cookie." Christophersen liked the nickname and it stuck.
"I don't think anyone calls me by my real name. I don't care, I like it," said Christophersen, this week's Siouxland Athlete of the Week. "I didn't know who he was so I had to look him up. There is another kid on the team named Matt (Riordan). I enjoy the nickname."
'Cookie' is also the rare baseball player who enjoys the defensive aspect of the game the most and would rather be the closing pitcher than the starter. And while he enjoys playing defense more, 'Cookie" has batted above .300 in all five years of varsity baseball.
'Cookie' has played a major role in why the Panthers are making their first trip to the Class 1A state tournament since 2002.
"He's going to be really missed," K-P coach Taylor Doeschot said. "He's been a five-year starter in this program and the kids around him just absolutely love him on and off the field. He's a great kid, leads by example, works hard and holds guys accountable."
Christophersen's defensive career started off on the same path as Rojas', as a second baseman. He wouldn't end his high school career at second, though. Before Christophersen's junior season, Doeschot asked 'Cookie' to move over to shortstop, a move he quickly embraced.
To 'Cookie,' fielding is more fun than hitting because there's more consistency to it. Reading groundballs is easier than figuring out a pitcher's tendencies.
Christophersen was a little nervous for the move but his love of defense helped make it an easy transition.
"I was a little nervous about making the longer throws but I adapted to it well. I love defense and I wasn't too worked up about it and it's worked out well," said Christophersen, who will attend Arizona State. "Defense is always consistent. Hitting, you see different pitchers. Groundballs are always the same and you make good reads and I love it. Some nights you can't hit but your defense can always be there.
"I had been on the team quite awhile and I wanted to be a leader and you always look at the shortstop as a leader."
Doeschot said Christophersen dedicated himself to becoming a shortstop.
"Defensively, he's a rock at shortstop," Doeschot said. "He's worked on footwork and arm strength and worked on the little things. If you ask him, defense is his first love. I knew he was a ballplayer and knew he could field the ball. He had to grow a little bit and get stronger to handle short and he did."
For the last three seasons, 'Cookie' has been one of Doeschot's go-to pitchers, but not to start games. Christophersen has thrown in 39 games over the past three seasons but only three of those have been starts according to Varsity Bound.
Doeschot turns to Christophersen as his relief pitcher in pressure situations, a role 'Cookie' enjoys being in. He threw 36 1/3 innings as a sophomore with 32 strikeouts and a 3.47 ERA. The next season Christophersen threw 22 2/3 innings in 15 games with 17 strikeouts and a 0.93 ERA.
"In a tight game when we need four to five outs, we are going to go to him and he likes that role," Doeschot said. "He's done it for us for a few years. He has great command, great offspeed pitchers and is a dependable closer for us. He's comfortable in that role."
Doeschot gave Christophersen the ball in the final two innings of Tuesday's substate game against Logan-Magnolia with the Panthers holding a four-run lead. Christopherson gave up one hit and an unearned to close out the game for the Panthers to help get them to the state tournament.
Christophersen didn't allow a hit in 1 1/3 innings against Hinton in the district final.
"I love it to be honest. I would much rather come in and finish it off than be the starter," Christophersen said. "It's a blast to pitch the last two innings and have the pressure on. I really like the pressure. Playing on the team for so many years, I've gotten used to it. I've been in a couple of big games and I am used to it."
Hitting may not be 'Cookie's' first love on the diamond but he is quite successful at it. As an eighth-grader, Christophersen batted .348 with 17 RBIs. The next season he batted .309 with 21 runs scored. He added 28 runs scored as a sophomore with a .343 average and as a junior, he batted .351 with 36 runs scored and 25 RBIs.
'Cookie' is having the best season of his career in terms of batting average during his final season. He's third on the team with a .433 average and he's scored 24 runs as the Panthers' No. 2 hitter.
"He uses the whole field, sprays it around. He's a little unorthodox and is a guy that can slap it around. Plus he helps with bunt hits," Doeschot said. "He really takes that seriously and works on that in practice. With his speed and bunting ability, he's been a great two-hole hitter and I really value that spot."
Christophersen can still add some points to his average at the 1A state tournament but for 'Cookie,' he's out there having fun. He's enjoyed the last five years and especially the last couple of seasons with his brother Malakie, who is a sophomore for the Panthers.
'Cookie' is going to go into the state tournament with the same attitude he's had throughout his career.
"I try and stay cool when I am playing and not show too much emotion unless it's a big game. I do try and get us excited when we need to be. I try and bet that guy and I hope I am," Christophersen said. "Even just with the other teammates, it's a blast out there and we are always having fun. It's been a blessing to have my brother on the team and I'm glad to be on some great teams."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!