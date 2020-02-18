SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: MOC-Floyd Valley's Alex Van Kalsbeek develops all-around game

De Jong also praised Van Kalsbeek for being the type of leader he is on and off the floor.

“I can tell you his teammates love him,” De Jong said. “They absolutely love him because he's as humble a guy as there is. He never draws attention to himself and it is always getting burst like he, whatever the team needs, he'll do whatever he can to help that. And he is not about being in the spotlight. He's not being about drawing attention to himself. He just wants all the attention to be on the team.”

Van Kalsbeek will play for the Northwestern College men’s basketball program — also located in Orange City — following graduation at MOC-Floyd Valley.

Van Kalsbeek and his teammates will have to work together if the Dutchmen want to make it out of a tough Class 3A substate.

Kyle Christy is the only other Dutchmen scorer averaging in double figures, as he has an average of 14.8 ppg.

MOC-Floyd Valley finds itself in 3A-Substate 1 along with No. 6 Carroll, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Le Mars and Estherville-Lincoln Central, all of which have been ranked or received votes throughout the season.