SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: MOC-Floyd Valley's Alex Van Kalsbeek develops all-around game

Loren De Jong has been at the helm of the MOC-Floyd Valley boys' basketball program for 29 years. During that time, De Jong claims he hasn’t seen anything like the play of Dutchmen senior Alex Van Kalsbeek.
De Jong tabbed Van Kalsbeek as an all-around player and has been impressed with his defense, passing, and of course, his ability to score.
Van Kalsbeek is 10th among Class 3A scorers with 18.2 points per game for the fifth-ranked Dutchmen (18-3), but it’s more than his scoring.
Plus he can play solid defense.
Ever since Van Kalsbeek moved to the post following a growth spurt his sophomore year, he's has learned to dominate the paint without fouling.
The Dutchmen junior is second in 3A in blocks (76) behind Waverly-Shell Rock junior Caleb Birks, who leads with 86.
The light-bulb moment for Van Kalsbeek from a defensive mindset came last year. De Jong and the other MOC-Floyd Valley coaches kept encouraging the then-junior to play better defense. He was swinging his arms, forcing the referees to call Van Kalsbeek for fouls.
Late in the season, Van Kalsbeek was called for two fouls and got six blocks in a 59-48 win on Jan. 25, 2019, over Rock Valley, which went to the state tournament last season.
From that point on, Van Kalsbeek realized that if he played with his arms straight up, that would likely lessen the probability of being charged for a foul.
“His presence in the middle defensively, no doubt was the deciding factor in that game,” De Jong said. “He has a knack for being able to control the paint defensively without fouling. He's very good. He's got great timing and he's just smart. He just knows where to be and really impacts the game on the defensive side of the floor. Very much impacts the game on the boards."
Van Kalsbeek also had to develop offensively, too.
When Van Kalsbeek walked in the door as a freshman, he was listed at 6 feet even. That year, he played mostly point guard.
Then, when the sophomore season rolled around, Van Kalsbeek grew five inches, and De Jong moved him to the post position.
Van Kalsbeek had to learn to score with his back to the basket from the block, and eventually did that.
However, when he moved down low, his passing skills strengthened, and found teammates in kickout positions from mid-range or 3-point range.
“His past experience helps with that and it's something very, very well and it just puts a lot of pressure on defensive because he can certainly score inside,” De Jong said. “I think what's funny is if you look at box score is he's had some really high scoring games and he's had to several times and it's really got to ‘take what the defense gives you’ type of approach. So his teammates love him in more ways than one. He does a good job in helping them be successful.”
De Jong also praised Van Kalsbeek for being the type of leader he is on and off the floor.
“I can tell you his teammates love him,” De Jong said. “They absolutely love him because he's as humble a guy as there is. He never draws attention to himself and it is always getting burst like he, whatever the team needs, he'll do whatever he can to help that. And he is not about being in the spotlight. He's not being about drawing attention to himself. He just wants all the attention to be on the team.”
Van Kalsbeek will play for the Northwestern College men’s basketball program — also located in Orange City — following graduation at MOC-Floyd Valley.
Van Kalsbeek and his teammates will have to work together if the Dutchmen want to make it out of a tough Class 3A substate.
Kyle Christy is the only other Dutchmen scorer averaging in double figures, as he has an average of 14.8 ppg.
MOC-Floyd Valley finds itself in 3A-Substate 1 along with No. 6 Carroll, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Le Mars and Estherville-Lincoln Central, all of which have been ranked or received votes throughout the season.
“The substate is very, very competitive from top to bottom,” De Jong said. “I mean, there’s not a gimme game anywhere in the sub-state. I think at the end of the day you just got to go out and we got to play hard. You got to play well and there's going to be adversity. Every team will face adversity at some point in time. It's competitive but it's fun. I mean, it's exciting to look forward to that and they are certainly excited about the opportunity.”
The Dutchmen are seeded second in the group of eight playoff bracket, and their playoff-opener is 7 p.m. Monday at home against Storm Lake.
Honorable mentions
Alec Dreckman, Le Mars basketball: Dreckman broke a school record by scoring 51 points last Tuesday against East.
Chris Van Der Brink, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley: Van Der Brink defeated No. 5 Jarrett Meyer in the Class 2A 285-pound district title match on Saturday to earn his first trip to the state tournament.