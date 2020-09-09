SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: MOC-Floyd Valley's Jazlin De Haan more than just a talented hitter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- MOC-Floyd Valley High School outside hitter Jazlin De Haan has made a name for herself over the past few years as a fearsome outside hitter.

When the Wayne State recruit goes up for a kill attempt, all eyes are on her. A good amount of time, spectators don't even need to watch the ball, they can just wait for the loud smack that comes from the ball hitting the floor after a successful kill from the MOC-Floyd Valley senior.

De Haan has racked up plenty of kills over the past four seasons. She came into her senior season with more than 1,000 career kills already.

Despite those accolades, MOC-Floyd Valley coach Kate Boersma feels De Haan might be underappreciated because as everyone pays attention to the kills, De Haan has become a solid all-around player for the Dutch.

"Honestly, there are a lot of little things that get underappreciated because everyone is waiting for her to hit the ball really hard," Boersma said. "That makes the most excitement when she gets those kills and yes she is our number one hitter but defensively she is such a huge part of our defense.

"She's a big part of our back row and serve receive and that doesn't always get the attention. Defensively, if she wanted to, she could just be a back row player if she wanted to be."