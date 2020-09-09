SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: MOC-Floyd Valley's Jazlin De Haan more than just a talented hitter

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- MOC-Floyd Valley High School outside hitter Jazlin De Haan has made a name for herself over the past few years as a fearsome outside hitter.
When the Wayne State recruit goes up for a kill attempt, all eyes are on her. A good amount of time, spectators don't even need to watch the ball, they can just wait for the loud smack that comes from the ball hitting the floor after a successful kill from the MOC-Floyd Valley senior.
De Haan has racked up plenty of kills over the past four seasons. She came into her senior season with more than 1,000 career kills already.
Despite those accolades, MOC-Floyd Valley coach Kate Boersma feels De Haan might be underappreciated because as everyone pays attention to the kills, De Haan has become a solid all-around player for the Dutch.
"Honestly, there are a lot of little things that get underappreciated because everyone is waiting for her to hit the ball really hard," Boersma said. "That makes the most excitement when she gets those kills and yes she is our number one hitter but defensively she is such a huge part of our defense.
"She's a big part of our back row and serve receive and that doesn't always get the attention. Defensively, if she wanted to, she could just be a back row player if she wanted to be."
De Haan does have a lot of fun putting down a big kill, but she also knows that a kill attempt usually isn't possible without a good first pass, something she learned quickly as a freshman.
In her first season at the high school level, De Haan finished with 174 digs, which was fourth on the team.
After her freshman season, De Haan has had the second-most digs on the team each of the past three seasons, behind only MOC-Floyd Valley's libero, classmate Kiernan Groendyke.
"I think digs and serve-receive are more important than actual hitting," De Haan said. "If you can't get a good pass, you can't get a good hit for anyone. When I am in the back row, I have to take priority in that. My freshman year, I played back row for the first time and I figured out the hitters have to hit off a good pass."
De Haan has 60 digs this season already and has 811 for her career. If she continues the same pace she did last season when she finished with 352 digs, De Haan has a chance for more than 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs in her career at MOC-Floyd Valley.
It's not just De Haan's hitting and play in the back row that sets her apart.
Last season De Haan led MOC-Floyd Valley with 42 aces. As a freshman, De Haan wasn't even part of the regular serving rotation. Now she has 71 career aces.
At the net, De Haan had 24 total blocks as a freshman and 31 as a sophomore. Last season she was second on the team with 48 total blocks and she has eight total blocks through seven matches so far.
"She really leads the way as far as doing the little things, whether it's her blocking, her footwork or her timing," Boersma said. "If she was a right side hitter, she would lead everyone in blocks. I think she's taken a step in the last year and is tweaking things to become a better hitter."
While she hasn't had much of a problem putting down kills, De Haan continues to work on her attacks season after season.
During her freshman season, De Haan finished second on the team with 179 kills on a .189 hitting percentage.
After making some improvements, De Haan became the fearsome hitter she's known as now, finishing with 382 kills as a sophomore on a .314 hitting percentage. Last season De Haan had the sixth-most kills in Class 3A with 484 on a .209 hitting percentage.
De Haan has 68 kills on a .234 hitting percentage so far this season.
"She's making herself a better player," Boersma said. "Hitting efficiency was something she wanted to improve on. Her choices, even in these first couple of weeks, have greatly improved and she is playing more mature and taking a big step."
De Haan is constantly working on her game. She's part of MVP United and United Academy opened back up in May, allowing her club team to begin playing again. MVP United went on to qualify for the national tournament, giving De Haan almost a full summer of play against high-quality competition.
For De Haan, volleyball is more than a game. It's something she loves doing, not just in the fall, but year-round.
And while she knows how important having an all-around game is, De Haan enjoys the excitement that comes from putting down a big kill, too.
"I love the competitiveness of the sport," De Haan said. "To kill the ball and have the excitement that comes with it and share that with my teammates, to cheer after every point and have that bond with them is fun. It's a lot of fun to put down a big kill. Afterward, everyone goes crazy, everyone on the bench as well and you can even see it on the other team's faces."
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Brittany Meyer, River Valley: The Wolverine senior has been a major contributor at the service line as she is tied for third in Class 1A with 21 aces.
Maci Higgins, Spirit Lake: Higgins leads Class 3A in digs with 170, which is also the third-most digs in the state currently.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!