SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: OABCIG's Anna Winterrowd adds 400-meter dash to senior season

SERGEANT BLUFF — Anna Winterrowd has a new challenge for 2021.

The OABCIG High School senior has had a perfect track and field season so far, going 6-for-6 in open races dating back last week at South Central Calhoun’s Chelsey Henkenius Memorial Relays, and then on Tuesday at the Warrior Relays in Sergeant Bluff.

Winterrowd is this week’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week.

Winterrowd is a familiar face in the 100- and 200-meter races, as she was a state qualifier in those two races back in 2019, when everyone in Iowa last competed.

Winterrowd was the top seed in the 100-meter dash in Class 2A as a sophomore, but she finished third with a time of 13.09 seconds.

She also finished third in the Class 2A 200, as she turned in a time of 26.80.

Winterrowd was the No. 2 leg in the state championship in the 400-meter relay, as the Falcons won in 50.09 seconds.

Winterrowd, however, won’t be running in any relays this season. She’s running this season all in open events.

She likes that she is in complete control.