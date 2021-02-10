SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: OABCIG's Carly Murphy helps lead Falcons to WVC championship

She wasn’t timid, but over time, she saw the value of getting a different type of shot. That opened up the rest of her game, and it helped her teammates out around her.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“She’s become more aggressive and taking different types of shots, and that has helped her all-around game,” Brown said. “She hits free throws very well, which helps her out a ton. She’s a good shooter, and she’s put in the time to get there.”

Brown hasn’t been afraid to set Murphy around the half-court set. She’s played in the high post, the wing and sometimes down low.

“Like most kids, they all like shooting the ball, but I think the thing with Carly is, she’s gotten to the point where she’s comfortable doing it all. She’s more comfortable this year. She just found her rhythm. She got into her comfort zone.”

This season, Murphy has made 36 percent of her shots, and she’s averaged 15.9 points per game in the regular season. She also leads the team in free-throw percentage, as the Falcons senior has made 73 percent of her free throws.

The Falcons are 11-9, but Brown said their win-loss record isn’t indicative of how well they’ve played this season.