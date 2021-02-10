SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: OABCIG's Carly Murphy helps lead Falcons to WVC championship

OABCIG High School senior Carly Murphy is a quiet girl off the basketball court, but she was far from it last week en route to the Western Valley Conference championship.
Murphy scored a combined 35 points in the semifinal win over Ridge View and in the conference championship game on Saturday against Kingsley-Pierson.
Murphy helped the Falcons with a 25-point performance Saturday to give the Panthers their first loss of the season, and in return, the Falcons won the conference title before the OABCIG boys followed suit.
Murphy is this week’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week.
Falcons coach Kurt Brown has had the privilege of seeing the seniors — which includes Murphy — grow up through high school. Brown started coaching the Falcons girls basketball team in the 2017-18 season, and he’s appreciated how much development Murphy has shown in those four years.
“She’s always been someone who has worked hard at her craft,” Brown said. “She spent a lot of time shooting on her own, but this year, I don’t know if there’s anything different. She’s always been a good shooter.”
According to Brown, the one skill that has improved over time for Murphy is her awareness to drive to the rim when it’s open.
When she was younger, Murphy preferred to play out around the perimeter and take an open shot if there was one.
She wasn’t timid, but over time, she saw the value of getting a different type of shot. That opened up the rest of her game, and it helped her teammates out around her.
“She’s become more aggressive and taking different types of shots, and that has helped her all-around game,” Brown said. “She hits free throws very well, which helps her out a ton. She’s a good shooter, and she’s put in the time to get there.”
Brown hasn’t been afraid to set Murphy around the half-court set. She’s played in the high post, the wing and sometimes down low.
“Like most kids, they all like shooting the ball, but I think the thing with Carly is, she’s gotten to the point where she’s comfortable doing it all. She’s more comfortable this year. She just found her rhythm. She got into her comfort zone.”
This season, Murphy has made 36 percent of her shots, and she’s averaged 15.9 points per game in the regular season. She also leads the team in free-throw percentage, as the Falcons senior has made 73 percent of her free throws.
The Falcons are 11-9, but Brown said their win-loss record isn’t indicative of how well they’ve played this season.
The Falcons have had to play teams like Class 3A No. 1 Cherokee, Westwood and Denison-Schleswig.
“It’s a pretty stout schedule,” Brown said. “I’ve just seen the confidence grow, especially through the conference tournament. I think that’s made a huge difference in the entire attitude of the team. Again, either you wilt or you get tougher. You play that tough schedule and they’ve gotten tougher.”
OABCIG hosts Class 3A defending champion Bishop Heelan on Saturday in a Region 6 quarterfinal.
Honorable mentions
Kohen Rankin, Sioux City Spartans swimming (Boyden-Hull): Rankin goes into Saturday’s state swim meet as the No. 1-seeded swimmer in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Madison Brouwer, Sibley-Ocheyedan girls basketball: Brouwer scored 29 points last Tuesday in a win over George-Little Rock.