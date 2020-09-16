SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: OABCIG's Cooper DeJean shows off defensive skills

OABCIG defensive coordinator Travis Chizek said DeJean is like a coach on the field, making sure everyone is lined up right and knows the play.

"One of our backup safeties made a huge play and I complimented him on it and he said Cooper told him the play," Chizek said. "He understands the game so well and takes what he learns on film to the game. He can pick up on things that makes everything go so smoothly. He's not only a tremendous athlete, but he's also a tremendous student of the game."

Last season DeJean and Jake Nieman teamed up to form one of the best safety combinations in the state last season. Nieman led the Falcons with 89 tackles and he intercepted six passes. Two were returned for a touchdown.

Senior Kolton Knop is playing next to DeJean this season. Knop has six tackles and an interception, which he returned for a touchdown.

Ethan Shever lead the Falcons with 19 tackles and Zach Hemer has 17. Andrew Sholty has two sacks and Josh Peters had two interceptions.

The Falcons defense has only allowed 21 points in three games. OABCIG shutout Ridge View to start the season and didn't allow Missouri Valley to score this past week.