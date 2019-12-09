SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Okoboji's Kallyn Stumbo has early-season triple-double

Kallyn Stumbo realizes her senior season with the Okoboji High School girls basketball team is off to a good start, but there was a moment before her junior season that helped put everything up to now in place.
Stumbo recorded a triple-double in last Friday’s 61-38 win over Sheldon. She had 15 points, 11 rebounds, and she dished out 10 assists, and because of that performance, Stumbo is this week’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week.
The Pioneers are off to a 3-0 start and are ranked 8th in this week’s Class 3A IGHSAU girls basketball poll.
“She just does so much for us on and off the court,” Okoboji girls coach John Adams said. “She does a good job with this group. On the court, she does a little bit of everything. She’ll often guard the other team’s first or second-best scorer. She sees the floor so well, it’s like having another coach out there.”
Stumbo may not have the success she has if it hadn’t been for a moment of struggle last year.
Stumbo suffered a stress fracture during the summer, and it made her realize that maybe she needed to take a step back from all she was doing.
For example, during her spring sophomore season, Stumbo did a basketball workout before school, then go to track practice after school.
On weekends during the spring, Stumbo would travel around the Midwest with the All-Iowa Attack to a tournament or have multiple practices with the team.
“It was a lot and when you’re young, you don’t have as many aches and pains as a junior or senior does,” Stumbo said. “It was right around that time, and I was maybe putting my body through a little bit too much. And, I thought it would be best to focus on quality over quantity with how much you’re doing.”
The pain started out when Stumbo was in Indianapolis for two weeks with the Attack before the Nike National Tournament in Chicago.
Stumbo started to feel a shooting pain up her leg and could play in just one or two games because the pain was so strong.
She then had a protective boot on her, and medical staff recommended Stumbo sit out for 10 weeks.
“I was definitely worried, and being out for a couple months, it’s something that you have a lot of time to think about,” Stumbo said. “Looking back on it, I was really grateful. I’m definitely a big Christian, and I believe in that time, God was reminding me that He was always the one in control. And, it helped me remember that and helped me to slow down and remember His plan and not everything is up to me.”
When Stumbo was going through it, she didn’t feel that sitting out for 10 weeks was a blessing in disguise. Her Attack teammates were getting recruited by women’s basketball programs, and committing to a Division I women’s program was the No. 1 goal on Stumbo’s list.
Going to the gym was a habit for Stumbo, but she couldn’t do that, which was really hard for her. She adjusted, however.
“I would say that it helped me have more trust in the process and not worry as much and having to have faith in God,” Stumbo said.
Stumbo decided to cut back. For example, she didn’t do cross country this fall to allow her body to be ready for the basketball season.
Instead, she spent five mornings a week with strength and conditioning coach Nick Plueger.
“She never complains, she just gets up and does the work,” Adams said. “She’s that unique blend of God-given ability that goes with relentless work ethic.”
Making those cutbacks and trusting the process helped Stumbo achieve her top priority.
On June 17, Stumbo announced on her Twitter account that she had chosen the Indiana State Sycamores.
Stumbo liked the first impressions from the ISU coaching staff, led by Vicki Hall, who is in her second season leading the Sycamores after a long tenure with the University of Toledo.
“They were very open and honest, and you could tell that they really care about basketball and about the players that they have,” Stumbo said.
Stumbo received a full-tuition scholarship from Indiana State and is thinking about going into pre-physical therapy or exercise science.
HONORABLE MENTION
Jackson Louscher, South O'Brien: The senior is averaging 19 points per game so far. He scored 26 points in a one-point loss to West Sioux to opoen the season on Dec. 3 and then scored 22 points in a win over Akron-Westfield.
Brogan Seier, Spencer: Seier pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the Sergeant Bluff-Luton tournament as he pinned Sioux Center's Chayce Hooyer, ranked No. 4 in Class 2A, in 2:45 to win the 195-pound title. Seier is unranked.