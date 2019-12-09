SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Okoboji's Kallyn Stumbo has early-season triple-double

On weekends during the spring, Stumbo would travel around the Midwest with the All-Iowa Attack to a tournament or have multiple practices with the team.

“It was a lot and when you’re young, you don’t have as many aches and pains as a junior or senior does,” Stumbo said. “It was right around that time, and I was maybe putting my body through a little bit too much. And, I thought it would be best to focus on quality over quantity with how much you’re doing.”

The pain started out when Stumbo was in Indianapolis for two weeks with the Attack before the Nike National Tournament in Chicago.

Stumbo started to feel a shooting pain up her leg and could play in just one or two games because the pain was so strong.

She then had a protective boot on her, and medical staff recommended Stumbo sit out for 10 weeks.

“I was definitely worried, and being out for a couple months, it’s something that you have a lot of time to think about,” Stumbo said. “Looking back on it, I was really grateful. I’m definitely a big Christian, and I believe in that time, God was reminding me that He was always the one in control. And, it helped me remember that and helped me to slow down and remember His plan and not everything is up to me.”

