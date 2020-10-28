SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Riley Schmitz a two-way star for Elk Point-Jefferson

ELK POINT, S.D. — Riley Schmitz's rushing stats are a bit gaudy.
Going into the Class 11B quarterfinal game at Sioux Valley on Thursday, Schmitz has rushed for 1,264 yards and 13 touchdowns on 183 carries, an average of 6.9 yards per carry. He also has seven receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown.
For as crucial as he is for Elk Point-Jefferson's ground game, Huskies coach Jacob Terry said Schmitz plays a bigger role on defense.
"He's probably better as a linebacker than as a running back," Terry said. "He's a very, very good running back but we would miss him more at linebacker. He's able to read the play and he does really, really well there. We utilize that in our schemes. We use different schemes to set it up to funnel it to him, so teams have no choice but to go to him.
"He's our guy and we know he will make the play."
Out of the two positions, Schmitz, the Journal's Siouxland Athlete of the Week, enjoys playing linebacker more than running back, too.
"I honestly like playing linebacker better just because you can go out and make your own plays and hit people as much as you can," Schmitz said. "You just show no mercy I think. I like to hit people on defense. It's just fun to do."
Schmitz's numbers on that side of the ball are just as gaudy as his rushing stats for the 6-3 Huskies, who not only hosted their first playoff game since 2006 but also won their first game since that time.
The senior middle linebacker leads EP-J with 97.5 tackles and 68 of those are solo stops. Twenty percent of his tackles are for loss, giving him 19.5 tackles for loss. Schmitz also has three sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and one pass breakup.
One of the reasons Schmitz is so effective at linebacker is because he's spent plenty of time in the weight room.
According to Terry, Schmitz can bench around 255 pounds and squats around 360.
"He's physically gifted. As a sophomore he was skinny so he's earned it," Terry said. "He trusts the reads on the field. The kid doesn't miss. Some guys can run through an arm tackle or get dragged down but Riley doesn't miss. Once he hits them, he has them wrapped up and it's taken care of."
Schmitz said he started going to the weight room before his eighth-grade season.
"I started lifting with a family friend," Schmitz said. "He got me started and in high school, I started getting better and better. Football has always been my favorite sport to play. I've always looked forward to playing it every year and I always enjoy playing football with my friends."
That same strength helps make Schmitz so hard to bring down on the other side of the ball.
Schmitz started at running back as a sophomore but broke his arm early in the season. As a junior, Schmitz was in the backfield again and rushed for more than 700 yards.
Now Schmitz, who was an All-State selection last season, is only 36 yards away from reaching 1,300 on the season.
"He trusts what others are doing and our line has really stepped up," Terry said. "What defines him as a running back, he's a strong runner, really powerful. You are not going to take him down with an arm tackle. By the time he hits the line, he's going full speed. He's not going to dance around. He would rather run you over.
"He does a really nice job of hitting that top speed quickly and he trusts his blocks and uses those to setup his runs. He takes good angles and has great vision."
Those intangibles are hard to teach sometimes, which is why Terry likes seeing Schmitz pass on his knowledge to the other running backs.
That's key because the Huskies have a talented younger class coming up and they want to continue the success Schmitz's senior class had had this season.
"He's a great kid and a hard-working kid. The success we've had in our program, he's a big reason for it," Terry said. "He is the heart and soul on both sides. He's very coachable and he helps teach the younger kids to help leave a legacy so next year, we have a couple more following in his footsteps."
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Grant Lander, Homer: The junior finished in fifth place at the Class D NSAA cross country state meet last week. Lander was a key reason Homer had its inaugural cross country season this year.
Kody Noble, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley: The Nighthawk senior rushed for 120 yards and four touchdowns in the second-round playoff win over Storm Lake. Noble has rushed for 1,158 yards and has 1,662 all-purpose yards and 19 total touchdowns.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!