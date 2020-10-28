SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Riley Schmitz a two-way star for Elk Point-Jefferson

ELK POINT, S.D. — Riley Schmitz's rushing stats are a bit gaudy.

Going into the Class 11B quarterfinal game at Sioux Valley on Thursday, Schmitz has rushed for 1,264 yards and 13 touchdowns on 183 carries, an average of 6.9 yards per carry. He also has seven receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown.

For as crucial as he is for Elk Point-Jefferson's ground game, Huskies coach Jacob Terry said Schmitz plays a bigger role on defense.

"He's probably better as a linebacker than as a running back," Terry said. "He's a very, very good running back but we would miss him more at linebacker. He's able to read the play and he does really, really well there. We utilize that in our schemes. We use different schemes to set it up to funnel it to him, so teams have no choice but to go to him.

"He's our guy and we know he will make the play."

Out of the two positions, Schmitz, the Journal's Siouxland Athlete of the Week, enjoys playing linebacker more than running back, too.

"I honestly like playing linebacker better just because you can go out and make your own plays and hit people as much as you can," Schmitz said. "You just show no mercy I think. I like to hit people on defense. It's just fun to do."