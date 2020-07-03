SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: River Valley's Taylor Knaack tries to get back to state softball tournament

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa — Taylor Knaack vividly remembers when the River Valley High School softball team went to the state tournament.
She had a front-row seat to the experience. Knaack’s older sisters, Alycen Knaack and Jenna Knaack, were two key players to the Wolverines’ fourth-place finish in 2015 at the state tournament in Fort Dodge.
She remembered the whole season, including the game-winning hit that sent the Wolverines to state over Akron-Westfield in the regional final.
Taylor Knaack remembered how confident Alycen Knaack was in the circle.
“I remember the entire season,” Taylor Knaack said. “I was always watching my sisters and my team. It was just so much fun. I soaked in every moment and learned every situation.”
She learned how important team chemistry is. Back in 2015, she learned having close friends on the field led to success.
Taylor Knaack believes that the 2020 version of the Wolverines has that, citing that parents are close to each other while her teammates are even closer.
“That team was tight and our team is tight,” Taylor Knaack said. “We have amazing parents who have amazing chemistry. That comes with learning from that team.”
With a 14-2 start heading into the holiday weekend, Taylor Knaack and the Wolverines hope to get back to the Class 1A state tournament later this month.
Taylor Knaack is helping lead the Wolverines to a fast start so far. After the conclusion of the Western Valley Conference Tournament on Thursday, which River Valley finished as the runner-up, Knaack has an 11-2 record with a 2.59 ERA. She’s thrown 78 1/3 of team’s 99 innings. She's thrown 1,339 pitches so far this season. Taylor Knaack has 80 strikeouts and 41 walks.
Taylor Knaack admitted she wished she would have asked Alycen Knaack a few more questions back then about how to become a better pitcher but now isn’t afraid to ask either Alycen or Jenna for advice.
“I never wanted (Alycen) to tell me what to do, but she's someone good to look up to,” Taylor Knaack said. “Definitely having her to be able to pitch to has helped me a lot. Both of my sisters are there for me no matter what.”
Taylor Knaack has developed a couple of new pitches this season, one of them being a changeup. She’s using it more often and has been more confident going with the slower pitch.
One day in the offseason, Taylor Knaack was messing around and found that she could throw a second changeup.
The one she discovered has a little bit more speed, but she’s OK throwing either one at any given time. Taylor Knaack says she throws her changeups about 25 to 50 percent of the time, especially to more elite batters.
“Pretty much every night, I’ve felt like I’ve been in control with what I want to throw,” Taylor Knaack said. “I can put the ball where I want it. Last year, I would throw the changeup only when I was ahead in the count. Now, I feel confident throwing it whenever I feel to, even when the batter is ahead in the count.”
Taylor Knaack has been working since December on her pitching, throwing to her mom, who was a catcher when she was in high school. Taylor Knaack’s father, Scott Knaack, is also an assistant coach on the River Valley softball staff.
While Taylor Knaack deserves credit for pitching well so far this summer, she passes the love to the girls playing behind her.
“Our defense helps out a lot. They make this team who we are. It’d be great to strike out as man as (West Monona's Lexi Lander) does. I am confident in our defense. Our defense is the best it has been since that year that we went to state.”
On the season, the Wolverines have committed 40 errors on the season. Their fielding percentage is .903.
At the plate, Taylor Knaack leads the Wolverines with a .512 batting average, 24 runs scored and 16 singles. Knaack’s also has 18 RBIs, five doubles and in 43 at-bats. She’s only struck out six times and she leaves the WVC with 22 stolen bases.
“When the best player on your team is also your hardest worker, that makes it a really nice situation,” Wolverines coach Dean Norris said. “You never have to worry about her. We count on her to get base hits, steal bases and drive in runs. And, she’s up to the task every time.”
