SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: River Valley's Taylor Knaack tries to get back to state softball tournament

“Pretty much every night, I’ve felt like I’ve been in control with what I want to throw,” Taylor Knaack said. “I can put the ball where I want it. Last year, I would throw the changeup only when I was ahead in the count. Now, I feel confident throwing it whenever I feel to, even when the batter is ahead in the count.”

Taylor Knaack has been working since December on her pitching, throwing to her mom, who was a catcher when she was in high school. Taylor Knaack’s father, Scott Knaack, is also an assistant coach on the River Valley softball staff.

While Taylor Knaack deserves credit for pitching well so far this summer, she passes the love to the girls playing behind her.

“Our defense helps out a lot. They make this team who we are. It’d be great to strike out as man as (West Monona's Lexi Lander) does. I am confident in our defense. Our defense is the best it has been since that year that we went to state.”

On the season, the Wolverines have committed 40 errors on the season. Their fielding percentage is .903.

At the plate, Taylor Knaack leads the Wolverines with a .512 batting average, 24 runs scored and 16 singles. Knaack’s also has 18 RBIs, five doubles and in 43 at-bats. She’s only struck out six times and she leaves the WVC with 22 stolen bases.

“When the best player on your team is also your hardest worker, that makes it a really nice situation,” Wolverines coach Dean Norris said. “You never have to worry about her. We count on her to get base hits, steal bases and drive in runs. And, she’s up to the task every time.”

