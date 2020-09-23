SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sheldon's Brendan Cain surges into state title contender

Cain even had some second thoughts during the first week of the season. He didn’t specifically say why he had his doubts, but Cain stuck with it.

Early on the season, Cain performed well in the workouts and wanted to work harder. Zankowski had to re-assure Cain that the workouts would get more challenging as the season elapsed.

Zankowski put more intervals in Cain’s training that had him closer to his goal race pace. Cain is expected to start his “max training” next week, according to Zankowski.

“We’re going to do these workouts taht are supposed to match the effort we are going to give at our fastest race pace,” Zankowski said. “Right now, he’s racing well because he’s strong. In four weeks, he’s going to race well once he gets fast and we have to work on that. He’s extremely coachable. He doesn’t know all this stuff, but he doesn’t have expectations on how he should be feeling. The result is spectacular.”

He wasn’t sure what to expect. Running distance races in track and cross country meets aren’t the same thing. He had no idea what a cross country meet was like.

Cain’s first meet was on Sept. 8 at Sibley-Ocheyedan. His primary goal was to keep up with teammate Jager Roozeboom and see what happened from there.