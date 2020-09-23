SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sheldon's Brendan Cain surges into state title contender

Brendan Cain had to make a tough decision in the summer, but the choice that the Sheldon High School senior made has paid off so far this fall.
Cain had to decide between football and cross country, and since he didn’t get to run in track and field this spring, Cain chose the latter.
Cain ran a time of 15 minutes, 38 seconds on Thursday, and won by a margin of 95 seconds against the rest of the field.
With that performance, Cain is this week’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week.
Then, on Tuesday, Cain broke up North’s perfect meet by finishing in fourth place at the Orabs’ home meet. North is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A.
Cain’s time on Tuesday was 16:33.
At the start of the meet, the Stars’ top-5 runners all went out together in a line. Cain thought that was peculiar, but he stuck behind the pack led by North senior Jaysen Bouwers.
Cain couldn’t pass Bouwers and his crew, even if he wanted to.
The Orabs senior kept pace with the Stars’ back two runners of that pack, who were Beshanena Gutema and Yemane Kifle.
Cain ended up passing Gutema and Kifle, and got sandwiched in-between the Stars.
“That was tough,” Cain said. “I was tired early in the race, and I tried to stay relaxed. They were pushing me. I got my butt beat. It was good for me to see that competition. It does make me feel good, and boosts my confidence a little bit.”
As of this week, Cain climbed up to third in the Class 2A Iowa Association of Track Coaches individual poll.
Cain trails Tipton’s Caleb Schumacher and defending Class 2A champion Dylan Darisidan of Camanche.
“He is just an unbelievable runner,” Sheldon cross country coach Kyle Zankowski said. “He’s an incredible runner. The more he learns at a meet, the better he is going to get.”
Cain played wide receiver and safety in the last three seasons for the Orabs football team. Cain started at wide receiver for his sophomore season.
The idea of making the transition from football to cross country happened right after the 2019 football season for Cain.
Cain had plenty of time to think about the idea throughout the spring, and during the summer, Cain had made his decision to trade in the football pads for a cross country uniform.
“Football, I still love it, but this is more of my thing,” Cain said. “If I would’ve done cross country in the past, I would’ve liked it, too, but I don’t have any regrets.”
So, he told his decision to Sheldon football coach Tyler Lloyd and his staff, and while there was some disappointment, the Orabs football coaches were supportive.
Then, Cain told Zankowski. He was pleased to see Cain wanted to try cross country.
Cain even had some second thoughts during the first week of the season. He didn’t specifically say why he had his doubts, but Cain stuck with it.
Early on the season, Cain performed well in the workouts and wanted to work harder. Zankowski had to re-assure Cain that the workouts would get more challenging as the season elapsed.
Zankowski put more intervals in Cain’s training that had him closer to his goal race pace. Cain is expected to start his “max training” next week, according to Zankowski.
“We’re going to do these workouts taht are supposed to match the effort we are going to give at our fastest race pace,” Zankowski said. “Right now, he’s racing well because he’s strong. In four weeks, he’s going to race well once he gets fast and we have to work on that. He’s extremely coachable. He doesn’t know all this stuff, but he doesn’t have expectations on how he should be feeling. The result is spectacular.”
He wasn’t sure what to expect. Running distance races in track and cross country meets aren’t the same thing. He had no idea what a cross country meet was like.
Cain’s first meet was on Sept. 8 at Sibley-Ocheyedan. His primary goal was to keep up with teammate Jager Roozeboom and see what happened from there.
Cain ended up winning the meet in 16:22, and he beat preseason-ranked Marco Lopez of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley by 16 seconds.
Cain likes to start out fast and keep that pace for as long as he can keep it. Cain admitted that he felt tired being challenged by the Stars team on Tuesday, but that’s the strategy that Cain will try to continue between now and the Oct. 31 state cross country meet in Fort Dodge.
“With cross country, my first two races, I had no idea what I was doing,” Cain said. “I just stuck with the leader, then in the last mile, I blew by them. Lately, I’ve been going out really hard and holding on. I run better when I go out harder. As competition gets better, I’ll probably go back and stick with the leader. For around here in northwest Iowa, my plan is to stick with the cart.”
Cain’s goal to start the season was to make it to state.
Now, it’s top-10 or bust.
“I’m sure there will be some guys in 2A who will push me,” Cain said. “I’m going for that top-10 at state or better. I think I’m gifted enough and being in northwest Iowa, I could make it to state (at the beginning).”
Honorable mentions
Jaylen Bork, MMCRU: The Royals senior had 35 total kills in the two wins last week. Bork is sixth in the state with 211 kills.
Jolee Mesz, Lawton-Bronson: Mesz is the highest ranked Siouxland runner in Class 1A in seventh this week.
