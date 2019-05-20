For the last three seasons, Sioux Center's Freddy Bullock has been one of the premier golfers in the area. But coming into his senior season, Bullock had never qualified for the state tournament.
As a sophomore, Bullock missed qualifying for the state tournament by one stroke. Then as a junior, the same thing happened. Bullock missed out qualifying for state by one stroke.
This was his last season to qualify for state and even though there should've been some pressure, Bullock was more relaxed at the district meet. Mostly because he wasn't the only Sioux Center golfer there. He was surrounded by his teammates as the Warriors attempted to qualify as a team.
That was exactly the right medicine for Bullock, who fired a 78 at the district meet, which would've qualified him as an individual. However, Bullock will have plenty of company at state as the Warriors qualified for the Class 2A state tournament as a team with a 334.
It's exactly the way Bullock wants to end his season, not by himself but with his team at the American Legion Memorial Golf Course in Marshalltown.
"This year it felt like, since we have a team that is qualified together, I didn't have to do it all by myself," said Bullock, who is the Journal's Siouxland Athlete of the Week. "That's the best thing I can ask for. We are going to go there as a team and that's a blessing to have them with me."
It's a reward for someone who has been dedicated to golf for most of his life. When Bullock was three years old, his family lived in Las Vegas and his father and grandfather went golfing at 6 a.m. He was too young to join them on the course but once he could, he fell in love with the game quickly.
Bullock's family later moved to Sioux Center and he's been a key piece of the Warriors top-six since his freshman season. He's been Sioux Center's No. 1 golfer for the past three seasons, with a nine-hole average under 40 in each of the last three years.
"He's a rare breed. He's committed. He's been our racehorse for the past three years," Sioux Center coach Todd Arends said. "His freshman year he played and contributed and he's stepped up, put some time in his game and got some help from (The Ridge's) PGA pro Matt Nice and has continued to grow."
Even though Bullock's scores and averages look about the same as the last couple of seasons, he feels he's playing his best golf as a senior.
That showed at the sectional when he fired a 72 at The Ridge. While it's his home course, The Ridge is one of the toughest courses in Northwest Iowa. The Ridge is hosting the Iowa PGA River-Cade Amateur Championship in July.
"I feel like I've been playing a lot better than I have in the past but the scores are the same. My game is getting better as the year has gone on. I am progressing," said Bullock, who will golf and play hockey at Dordt. "Just keep the ball on the fairway and you will be in a good position."
Arends said Bullock's golf game is contagious to the rest of the team. Austin Faber and Wileam Cam both shot an 84 at districts and Marshall Schuiteman and Jackson Stander each shot an 86. Trey Peterson shot a 98. All five of them have seen their averages took a good drop this season.
"As he plays his game and does his thing, the guys can see that he can play. Through that, he encourages his teammates to improve and get better and that's part of the ebb and flow with the team getting better," Arends said. "He's got really solid relationships with the guys and they do a lot of things off the course."
Now the team will get to finish the season as Bullock wanted - at the state tournament.
"We are ready. I talked to them (Sunday) at my graduation party and they just want to go there and play and they are excited for it," said Bullock, who is also on Sioux Center's soccer team, which is 10-4. "Individually, I am excited but nervous because it's my first time. I want to redeem myself since I've missed being there by one stroke before."
The 2A state meet starts on Thursday and concludes on Friday.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Boys track and field
Ethan Albright, Okoboji - The senior won the 110-meter hurdles in Class 2A with a time of 54.52 seconds.
Joe Anderson, George-Little - Anderson earned the gold medal in the 3,200 run and the 1,600 run to go along with a second-place finish in the 800 run to help lead the Mustangs to the 1A boys team title.