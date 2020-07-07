SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Skylar Cole breaks Storm Lake's strikeout record

Storm Lake softball coach Mel Fisher never would've guessed Skylar Cole would turn into the pitcher she is today.
She was confident Cole was going to turn into a quality pitcher over her career for the Tornadoes and would put in the work, but Cole has had exceeded all expectations after breaking the program record for strikeouts in a career.
"I don't think either one of us imagined her having that many strikeouts," Fisher said. "She just found a way to develop a way to be that strikeout pitcher. It's cool for the kids to see that. They see her and the hard work she puts in and how it pays off."
And the strikeouts can all be attributed to the work Cole has put in for the past four seasons as the Tornadoes primary pitcher.
Cole, this week's Siouxland Athlete of the Week, saw time on the varsity as an eighth-grader, primarily as a hitter. In the circle in 2016, senior Madison Gaffney threw 127 innings for Storm Lake. Cole threw the other 15 innings and had eight strikeouts. She had a 6.07 ERA.
After the season, Fisher had a talk with Cole and let her know she was going to be the primary pitcher for the Tornadoes as a freshman. While pitching wasn't Cole's passion yet, she took the task of being the No. 1 option in the circle seriously.
"I just basically told her that she was the one and she needed to get herself mentally prepared and physically stronger because she was going from 15 innings to 30 games," Fisher said. "She went and worked with Pat McCormick at Strike Zone two to three times a week in the offseason and that was all year long. We went through a stretch where kids just pitched because they had to. Skylar is the kid who wanted to be able to be the best she could be to make the team the best she could be."
The next season Cole threw 159 1/3 innings and had 190 strikeouts. She finished with a 4.53 ERA.
Then Cole found out how much she enjoyed pitching and it wasn't just her duty for the team. It was something she enjoyed.
As a sophomore, Cole went on to win 13 games with 198 strikeouts in 159 innings pitched. He had a 2.38 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP. Opponents only batted .200 against her and she allowed only 26 walks.
"She was still young and hadn't found the passion yet, she was doing it because she had to," Fisher said. "But that turned into a passion to make her into who she is now as a pitcher. Our current freshmen and eighth-graders, they look up to her and try and emulate her work ethic and try and do the same thing. We have two sets of pitchers that are putting in the work. They talk during games and watch her and are learning from her."
The next season Cole broke the program's single-season record for strikeouts with 267. She did that in 177 innings and had a 2.02 ERA with a 1.09 WHIP. She only had 36 walks.
Cole came into the season with 663 strikeouts and needed 60 in the shortened campaign to break Storm Lake's career record.
On June 24, Cole got strikeout No. 723 to become the Tornadoes' program's all-time strikeout leader.
"Honestly, when I broke it, I didn't know about it until they made the announcement. I didn't have in mind that I was going to break it, I didn't know the number of strikeouts I needed," Cole said. "It is really rewarding always knew how much work I put into it. It is nice knowing I have something to remember. Instead of remembering I felt confident, I actually broke a record."
Coming into Tuesday's game, Cole has 113 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings with a 1.24 ERA. So far, Cole has 776 strikeouts.
"I think that record is going to stay for awhile," Fisher said. "The record she broke was 19 years old. That pitcher who had the record before won more games than Skylar has pitched in. Not sure that is one that is going to be broke and if it is, that will be equally impressive."
Cole said she doesn't have a favorite pitch. Each year, she's had a different pitch she's used to get hitters out. Her freshman season it was her changeup. As a sophomore, it was her riseball. Last season it was her curveball.
"It takes a long time to learn each pitch," Cole said. "I can tell this year and last year, having more than one or two pitches help. The batters don't know what to expect. All three are my favorite."
Cole is just as dangerous at the plate for Storm Lake, batting .324 with 21 RBIs as a freshman. As a sophomore, Cole batted .376 with 20 RBIs and four home runs. Cole's junior season she batted .345 with seven home runs and 21 RBIs. This season Cole has three home runs and 11 RBIs in 48 at-bats.
"She's going to leave a big hole in the program but she is going to build the program just by who she was," Fisher said. "It's more than just being a great pitcher. She's that one athlete people want to have. Her work ethic is amazing. Opposing coaches are like 'is she a senior yet' and I am like 'I wish she wasn't a senior yet.'"
Cole has been a four-sport standout at Storm Lake - volleyball, basketball, softball and she joined the track team in 2019. That one season as a high jumper left an impression on Cole, who just missed making the state meet.
In the fall, Cole will be at Buena Vista and had to make the tough choice of what sports she wanted to participate in. Luther and Coe both looked at her for softball but she decided to stay close to home at BVU where she will be on the volleyball and track and field teams.
"I loved softball and volleyball. I had a tough time picking. At Buena Vista, I am going to be in the multicultural club and the other schools didn't have that to offer," Cole said. "I am really excited to play volleyball again."
