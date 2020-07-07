SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Skylar Cole breaks Storm Lake's strikeout record

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Storm Lake softball coach Mel Fisher never would've guessed Skylar Cole would turn into the pitcher she is today.

She was confident Cole was going to turn into a quality pitcher over her career for the Tornadoes and would put in the work, but Cole has had exceeded all expectations after breaking the program record for strikeouts in a career.

"I don't think either one of us imagined her having that many strikeouts," Fisher said. "She just found a way to develop a way to be that strikeout pitcher. It's cool for the kids to see that. They see her and the hard work she puts in and how it pays off."

And the strikeouts can all be attributed to the work Cole has put in for the past four seasons as the Tornadoes primary pitcher.

Cole, this week's Siouxland Athlete of the Week, saw time on the varsity as an eighth-grader, primarily as a hitter. In the circle in 2016, senior Madison Gaffney threw 127 innings for Storm Lake. Cole threw the other 15 innings and had eight strikeouts. She had a 6.07 ERA.

After the season, Fisher had a talk with Cole and let her know she was going to be the primary pitcher for the Tornadoes as a freshman. While pitching wasn't Cole's passion yet, she took the task of being the No. 1 option in the circle seriously.