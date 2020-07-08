SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Small stance change leads to more power for West Lyon's Logan Meyer

Kramer said Meyer is absolutely stroking the ball right now.

"In all honesty, he's just seeing the baseball well. He's keeping things simple and going to the plate with a gameplan," Kramer said. "His confidence with two strikes is high. He's a strong kid and right now, he is going alley to alley."

Meyer leads a West Lyon offense that has scored at least 10 runs in all nine of its wins. That's helped the Wildcats to a 9-2 record, including a 6-0 Siouxland Conference record. West Lyon played MOC-Floyd Valley on Wednesday for the conference title.

It's the kind of start Meyer and his team were hoping for.

"We set goals at the beginning of the year. The one goal, bringing West Lyon their first state baseball championship," Meyer said. "(Coach) has been talking about how good their team was in 1996. We can be like that. We've been talking since eighth grade that we can be like that team."

Meyer and the rest of the team hear about the 1996 team because Kramer was a key cog on that West Lyon squad, which lost in the semifinals. Also, Meyer's uncle, Darin Naatjes, was on the 1996 team.

Kramer sees a lot of similarities between the group he has this season and the 1996 team.