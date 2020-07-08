SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Small stance change leads to more power for West Lyon's Logan Meyer

Logan Meyer had a decent junior season on the diamond.
Meyer finished the season with a .256 batting average in 78 at-bats to go along with 24 runs scored and 18 RBIs. He slugged .436 with a home run, a double and five triples.
It was a good season but West Lyon head baseball coach Koury Kramer saw more potential out of Meyer at the plate, especially when it came to his power. So Kramer and his staff made some slight adjustments to Meyer's stance.
"The changes were minimal. Worked with his hands and widened him out a little bit," Kramer said. "He's taken to it and has really adapted to his new swing really well. He's a great athlete and we knew what we had with him, it just wasn't clicking. Now he is keeping things simple. He sees the pitch and is hunting it."
The slight changes have made quite the difference for the Wildcat senior.
Coming into Wednesday's game against MOC-Floyd Valley, Meyer is batting .594 in 32 at-bats. It's not just Meyer's average that has skyrocketed. His slugging percentage is 1.125 since he has six doubles, one triple and three home runs in 11 games played. Meyer also leads the team with 19 RBIs and 16 runs scored.
"During the offseason, the staff was all over it. I struggled last year and they said if I change my stance, I will hit better," Meyer said. "It was little things, widening my base, seeing the ball better and how I stepped. It's unbelievable. They said I have the athletic ability to live off the fence. If I just changed one thing, I will go from hitting the fence to being over the fence."
Kramer said Meyer is absolutely stroking the ball right now.
"In all honesty, he's just seeing the baseball well. He's keeping things simple and going to the plate with a gameplan," Kramer said. "His confidence with two strikes is high. He's a strong kid and right now, he is going alley to alley."
Meyer leads a West Lyon offense that has scored at least 10 runs in all nine of its wins. That's helped the Wildcats to a 9-2 record, including a 6-0 Siouxland Conference record. West Lyon played MOC-Floyd Valley on Wednesday for the conference title.
It's the kind of start Meyer and his team were hoping for.
"We set goals at the beginning of the year. The one goal, bringing West Lyon their first state baseball championship," Meyer said. "(Coach) has been talking about how good their team was in 1996. We can be like that. We've been talking since eighth grade that we can be like that team."
Meyer and the rest of the team hear about the 1996 team because Kramer was a key cog on that West Lyon squad, which lost in the semifinals. Also, Meyer's uncle, Darin Naatjes, was on the 1996 team.
Kramer sees a lot of similarities between the group he has this season and the 1996 team.
"Nobody expected much out of us (in 1996) and we laid it all on the line," Kramer said. "I see a lot of similarities with this class. We got hit hard by Remsen St. Mary's and that recalibrated us and dialed us in. Time will tell with what they have in mind. I always talk to the seniors, this is their team and you will go as far as you want to go. It's in their hands and we will do what we can to reach those goals."
Most of the players on the team have already experienced a state title when the Wildcats beat West Sioux in the 1A state football semifinals and then dominated Van Meter to win the Class 1A football title this past fall. Five of the six of the seniors (Gavin Lorenzen, Jalyn Gramstad, Isaac Bruggeman and Jordan DeSmet) on West Lyon's baseball team were on the state championship team. The one senior who wasn't, Josh Van Beek, has been one of West Lyon's best hitters for the past few seasons.
"Our entire senior class has been great leaders for us. They've led by example and Logan fits right into that mold," Kramer said. "He's adapted to change by moving to the outfield and has done very well. We've used his athleticism in center and he has a great arm. He wasn't selfish about that move at all and that just goes to show the type of kid he is. A selfless kid who cares more about the team."
Meyer said this group of seniors has been close for quite some time and they all share similar goals.
"What makes it better, you have played with them in different sports and you are best friends with them and you have the chemistry with them," Meyer said.
For Meyer, the stellar start to baseball continues what has been one of the best senior seasons in the state. Meyer rushed for 1,350 yards and 25 touchdowns while averaging 7.4 yards per carry during West Lyon's title run in football. On the basketball court, Meyer averaged 16.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game for a Wildcat team that went 14-11. Meyer was also a sprinter for the track team as a junior.
While he's excelled at all four sports, Meyer does have a clear favorite sport and that's football.
"Just the competition every single play," Meyer said. "it's a one-on-one battle and a team battle. You have to beat the guy in front of you and also trust the guy next to you. That's why I love football, the chemistry. We had the best chemistry. I had confidence in every guy and hopefully, they had that confidence in me."
Meyer feels the same chemistry at Northwestern, which is led by former West Lyon standout Matt McCarty, and that's why he picked the Red Raiders over Morningside and Wayne State.
"After talking to coach McCarty, it felt like another home and I know a couple of players that go there and will go there and I am close with them," Meyer said.
Now when baseball is over, Meyer will shift his focus to trying to earn a spot in Northwestern's backfield for the 2020 season.
"I am super excited for Northwestern. There were a couple of Wednesday nights where we met with our teammates and I told them I am ready to get started," Meyer said. "I feel I can go in there right away and I am never kicked out of a spot until I am told, and even then, you can always earn your spot later."
PHOTOS: West Lyon's state title-winning football season
West Lyon vs. Western Christian
West Lyon vs Western Christian football
West Lyon vs Western Christian football
West Lyon vs Western Christian football
West Lyon vs Western Christian football
111619-west-lyon-state-semifinal-02
111619-west-lyon-state-semifinal-03
111619-west-lyon-state-semifinal-08
West Lyon vs. West Sioux state football semifinal
111619-west-sioux-state-semifinal-06
111619-west-lyon-state-semifinal-09
West Lyon vs. West Sioux
West Lyon vs. West Sioux
112219-west-lyon-state-championship-01
112219-west-lyon-state-championship-11
112219-west-lyon-state-championship-12
West Lyon vs. Van Meter state football championship
112219-west-lyon-state-championship-06
112219-west-lyon-state-championship-14
West Lyon football
112219-west-lyon-state-championship-04
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!