SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Softball becames sport No. 1 for South O'Brien's Taryn Hintz

Coming into high school, Taryn Hintz thought basketball was going to be her main sport.
Hinton dominated on the court in middle school and had a good presence in the paint on the court with her 6'1 frame. And Hintz saw success on the court right away, averaging 7.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game as a freshman.
Hintz continued to have success on the court but after a couple of years, Hintz discovered it wasn't her best sport in high school. For as good of a start as she had in her basketball career, Hintz was showcasing her talent as one of the best softball players in South O'Brien's history in only a couple of years.
That's when softball started to become Hintz's sport of choice.
"Junior high and the first couple of years of high school, I was set on basketball but seeing success on the field, I started to enjoy softball more," said Hintz, this week's Siouxland Athlete of the Week. "I really put in the extra work and seeing the ball, I know which ones I should swing and which ones I shouldn't. I really just shoot for base hits. Home runs come when they come."
South O'Brien softball coach Heather Struve saw the potential Hintz had as a youth and in middle school because she was on teams with her daughter Sydney.
So Struve knew Hintz was going to crack South O'Brien's lineup right away as an eighth-grader and Hintz exceeded all of the expectations.
As an eighth-grader, Hintz led the Wolverines with a .409 batting average and two home runs. She also finished with 17 runs scored, 13 RBIs and only struck out seven times. She had a team-high .534 slugging percentage.
"She sees the ball so well. I wasn't as surprised as a lot of other people were. I got questioned about playing an eighth-grader and I think she was a first-team all-conference player as an eighth-grader," Struve said. "I knew it wasn't going to take her long to get into the starting lineup, we especially needed her bat. We didn't have a lot of hitting. She jumped in and halfway through the season, she was our leadoff batter."
The .409 batting average has been the lowest of her career. As a freshman, Hintz batted .484 and she followed that up with the best average of her career at .537. Last season Hintz batted .456 and through 54 at-bats this season, the Central College recruit is batting .481.
In her five seasons, the first baseman has a career batting average of .471. She has only struck out 27 times in 418 at-bats.
"A line drive or a base hit by her is not like a base hit by a normal player," Struve said. "She's very coordinated for someone with her frame. Her swing, she's always seen the ball well and is a natural athlete and just can always put it in play. She very rarely strikes out and she's gotten walked a lot of times once the intentional walk came into play.
"Other teams are afraid of the power that she has and another thing that has helped, sometimes they have to pitch to her because we have enough players in the lineup that can get key hits or that get on before her."
Hintz has a chance to have one of the best if not the best career batting average in the program's history, which would already add to the list of records she has already.
Hintz showed off her power as a freshman with seven home runs, the most in a single-season in Wolverines' history. She's already broken the career home runs record with 22 so far.
Her 147 RBIs are also the new career record at South O'Brien and her 41 RBIs as a junior are the most in a single-season, breaking her own record of 40 as a freshman. Her 38 career doubles are tied with Jordan Nieuwenhuis for the most all-time and her 134 runs scored are the second-most in the program's history behind teammate Sydney Struve's 147.
"She works at it a lot over the last couple of years," Heather Struve said. "Once she figured out how good she could be, when she was younger, basketball was her favorite it seemed and then softball became the thing she wanted to do. I think she was out at first because that's what you did in the summer. As she got older, she started playing fall and spring ball.
"She's one of those players as a coach, you know you are not going to get one like this every decade. To be as talented as she is in multiple sports is the fun thing about her. For the success she's had, she's displayed a humble attitude, which is always good to see."
Hintz hasn't slowed down in other sports either. In volleyball, she's South O'Brien's career leader in kills with 714. She averaged 13.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game for the Wolverines in basketball this past season and she also went to state as part of the 4x200 relay for South O'Brien in the past.
While she's successful at almost any sport she participates in, Hintz basically likes playing with her teammates.
"I've learned a lot. Just getting the experience to play as an eighth-grader and having older girls help me out was great," Hintz said. "I have a lot of fun in every sport. I just like being with my teammates because I have had a good group of girls to play with. I will miss them a lot."
