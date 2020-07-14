SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Softball becames sport No. 1 for South O'Brien's Taryn Hintz

"Other teams are afraid of the power that she has and another thing that has helped, sometimes they have to pitch to her because we have enough players in the lineup that can get key hits or that get on before her."

Hintz has a chance to have one of the best if not the best career batting average in the program's history, which would already add to the list of records she has already.

Hintz showed off her power as a freshman with seven home runs, the most in a single-season in Wolverines' history. She's already broken the career home runs record with 22 so far.

Her 147 RBIs are also the new career record at South O'Brien and her 41 RBIs as a junior are the most in a single-season, breaking her own record of 40 as a freshman. Her 38 career doubles are tied with Jordan Nieuwenhuis for the most all-time and her 134 runs scored are the second-most in the program's history behind teammate Sydney Struve's 147.

"She works at it a lot over the last couple of years," Heather Struve said. "Once she figured out how good she could be, when she was younger, basketball was her favorite it seemed and then softball became the thing she wanted to do. I think she was out at first because that's what you did in the summer. As she got older, she started playing fall and spring ball.