SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: South O'Brien's Jackson Louscher becomes a complete player

South O'Brien boys' basketball coach Kiley Yates knew Jackson Louscher could be an impact player when he first saw him as a youth player.
That's why Louscher has never played a minute of junior varsity basketball. Once Louscher became a high schooler, Yates had him play a key role on the varsity squad, even as a freshman.
All Louscher has done since is produce. Through 17 games of his senior season, Louscher is averaging 22.4 points per game on 58.6 percent shooting. He also leads the team with 111 rebounds and 76 assists.
Louscher, this week's Siouxland Athlete of the Week, turned into exactly what Yates thought he would be.
"He's just a really special guy," Yates said. "I've always been excited about him. He has been an outstanding player. It's fun to know that he turned into the type of player and leader you think he could be."
The reason for Louscher's success throughout his career is simple according to Yates. Louscher just loves the game and spends a lot of time in the gym.
"Lots of kids like to play and lots of kids like to be the best player on the team, but there are few players that love the game," Yates said. "He's put as much time into it as any kid that I've coached. To get to that level he's gotten to, you have to spend a lot of time in the gym with no one else there. He's a good athlete but not a great athlete who has made himself into an outstanding player because of the time and work he has put into it."
Whether it's at the Cherokee Wellness Center, summer AAU programs, Sunday night open gyms, spring and summer team camps and the in-season practices, Louscher can be found in the gym working on some aspect of his game year-round.
"I really just like going in the gym and finding an aspect of my game that needs help or work," Louscher said. "Whether that's shooting or ball-handling or whatever, just finding an aspect and improving on it."
That's turned Louscher into the all-around player he is today. He is eighth in Class 2A with 22.4 points per game on 58.6 percent shooting. Out of the 381 points Louscher has scored this season, 118 of those have come at the free-throw line, which is the third-most in the state.
Louscher is shooting 82.5 percent from the line. In a win over Boyden-Hull on Jan. 25, Louscher scored 27 points on only four field goals. He was 18-of-20 from the free-throw line.
"His ball skills create all of the separation. He has good quickness but not great. But his ability to handle the ball puts the defense off-balance," Yates said. "With his dribble moves, that tips somebody over and he can get by them and then comes the help defense and he is strong enough to finish."
Louscher is more than a scorer, too. His 76 assists are even more impressive considering he only has 29 turnovers and he has fouled only 23 times this season. His 111 rebounds helped set up the offense since he is main ball-handler.
"He's a very willing passer and a great teammate. He is awesome to play with and he will find you," Yates said. "He's not concerned about his points. He's concerned about how many points we score. Sometimes he drives, sometimes he drives and kicks it out, he's an intelligent player and has a great feel for the game."
His ability to score and find his teammates has helped the Wolverines to a 14-3 record this season. They are averaging 68.4 points per game and Louscher has plenty of help offensively with Zeke Lundquist, Tristan Wilson, Alex Presthus and Caden Hale. All five of them are seniors, too.
"We are all friends. On the weekends we hang out and our relationship is as strong as any team can be," Louscher said. "When we are playing, we aren't looking at individual stats. It's the team total and what we need to do to win that game. If it's Zeke that's our man, then he is our man. If it's Tristan, then he is our man. I've been blessed to play with guys with that mentality and it has been a blessing."
It's that same mentality that Louscher is looking for as he picks a college to play for. So far, Northwestern and Dordt have shown a good amount of interest in the 6'3 guard.
"Find where I can be most comfortable with the program and guys that I am going to be surrounded by. Trying to find those guys that I have the same feeling with. It's pretty special," Louscher said. "I am looking forward to finishing the season strong with these guys and these coaches and give all the glory to God. Just keep playing and going hard and I am excited to see what this team can do."
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Janie Schoonhoven, Unity girls' basketball: Schoonhoven had two double-doubles in four games last week and missed a third by one rebound during a 22-point performance. Schoonhoven is fourth in Class 3A with 19.7 points per game.
Carson Lynott, West Sioux wrestling: Lynott won the 182-pound title at Kingsley-Pierson on Saturday. The No. 3-ranked 182-pounder in 1A knocked off No. 6 Jackson Dewald, of Westwood, by an 8-6 decision to win the title.