SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: South O'Brien's Jackson Louscher becomes a complete player

"He's a very willing passer and a great teammate. He is awesome to play with and he will find you," Yates said. "He's not concerned about his points. He's concerned about how many points we score. Sometimes he drives, sometimes he drives and kicks it out, he's an intelligent player and has a great feel for the game."

His ability to score and find his teammates has helped the Wolverines to a 14-3 record this season. They are averaging 68.4 points per game and Louscher has plenty of help offensively with Zeke Lundquist, Tristan Wilson, Alex Presthus and Caden Hale. All five of them are seniors, too.

"We are all friends. On the weekends we hang out and our relationship is as strong as any team can be," Louscher said. "When we are playing, we aren't looking at individual stats. It's the team total and what we need to do to win that game. If it's Zeke that's our man, then he is our man. If it's Tristan, then he is our man. I've been blessed to play with guys with that mentality and it has been a blessing."

It's that same mentality that Louscher is looking for as he picks a college to play for. So far, Northwestern and Dordt have shown a good amount of interest in the 6'3 guard.