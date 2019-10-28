It's no secret what South O'Brien tries to do offensively under head coach Mark Fuhrman. The Wolverines line up and try and run the ball. The pass is a rare part of South O'Brien's offense.
So that means the Wolverines need solid blocking to go along with a running back that can carry a heavy workload. Fuhrman needed someone to step into the running back spot two years ago when Clayton Leng, who rushed for 1,013 yards in 2017, graduated along with backups Drew Faust (263 yards) and Carson Louscher (253 yards).
Tristan Wilson, this week's Siouxland Athlete of the Week, was the top rusher back with 124 yards as a sophomore in 2017.
But Fuhrman needed Wilson to change a key thing about his game before he handed the junior the full-time role.
"Early on, especially his freshman and sophomore years, he tried to get to the sideline and outrun guys but we tried to get him to run downhill, straight ahead," Fuhrman said. "He figured that out his junior season and that's what did it."
Changing the way he ran worked wonders for Wilson. After averaging 4.1 yards per carry as a sophomore, Wilson averaged 5.7 yards per carry last season and finished with 1,485 yards and 11 touchdowns on 262 carries.
Wilson has been even better this season. Wilson currently has 2,044 yards and 22 touchdowns with 249 carries. He's third in the state in rushing yards - Earlham's Caleb Swalla has 2,082 yards and New London's Shae Summerfield has 2,117 yards - and he's helped the Wolverines to a 9-1 record, which put South O'Brien back in the Class A playoffs for the first time since 2016.
"He just runs hard," Fuhrman said. "He's a hard worker. If we have anything to offer him to coach him up on, he always listens. The guys upfront are doing a good job of getting him creases. He doesn't go side-to-side and goes straight at them."
Wilson came through in a big moment last week when he rushed for 200 yards on 31 carries in a 22-12 win over Hinton for the district title. He had two touchdowns and both were in the fourth quarter to help the Wolverines pull away.
Two weeks ago, Wilson rushed for 328 yards on 26 carries, which is the single-game record in South O'Brien's history. He has six 200-yard games this season and two 300-yard games. The other one was 301 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-28 win over Sheldon in the second week of the season.
Wilson said he feels more comfortable in the backfield this season.
"I just try and outrun people instead of run them over. Avoid head-to-head contact and use jukes and stuff," Wilson said. I don't pay attention to the yards and then the Journal comes out and I see it and you see 200 and 300 yards. I feel more confident this year since last year was my first time being a starter in the backfield."
The main reason Wilson feels he's getting the yardage he has is because of the line play in front of him, which wears down teams throughout the game.
"We have a lot of seniors on the line. It's pretty easy to get behind them and rush for what I am rushing for," Wilson said. "We've been playing together since second grade and it's basically the same offense. We know each other quite well. A lot of teams can't handle our physicality."
Senior center Noah Fuhrman, senior guards Kanner Bauer and Thomas Nelson and tackles Darien Keith (senior) and Jarome Jackson (junior) make up the Wolverines' offensive line plus senior tight ends Zeke Lundquist and Case Moermond stay in to block a good amount.
"It's a tribute to the offensive line. Those guys upfront, we just do a really good job upfront of getting a push and Tristan does a great job of reading it," Fuhrman said. "He really bounced off some guys and made some additional cuts. We are going to try and be physical and that's when we break some things. He's very good about sending out thanks to those guys."
South O'Brien, the No. 9 seed, hosts Tri-Center in the first round of the Class A playoffs on Friday.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Jalyn Gramstad, West Lyon football: The senior quarterback rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on only nine carries in Friday's 35-0 win over Western Christian. He was also 10-of-11 passing for 103 yards and a touchdown.
Cooper DeJean, OABCIG football: The junior quarterback combined for five touchdowns in the Falcons' 35-13 victory over Greene County. He rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns on 13 attempts and he passed for 312 yards and two touchdowns.