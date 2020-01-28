SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Spencer Schorg uses film, defense to help Remsen St. Mary's

“After that, I put that game behind me,” Schorg said. “I get it in my head I need to work on that and I go focus on our next game.”

Once Schorg is done evaluating himself, he then goes through the film to watch his teammates and find things that he can help them improve upon.

“Of course, it’s always great to improve your game, and it’s always helpful,” Schorg said. “I watch film more so on myself. From there, I can really help my teammates out.”

Schorg is RSM’s leading scorer with 15.7 points per game, and he’s 12th in the War Eagle Conference in scoring.

Schorg has had to step up as he’s gotten older and according to coach Justin Ruden, he's stepped up the most on the defensive end.

“He puts himself in the right positions, and that’s often hard to teach,” Ruden said. “He knows where guys need to be. He knows all the spots where everyone needs to be. He knows the other team’s weaknesses and what they like to do.”

Schorg is listed on QuikStats at 6-foot even, and he’s got six teammates taller than him. Schorg, however, has a knack for knowing where the ball will end up after it goes off the rim.