SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Spencer Schorg uses film, defense to help Remsen St. Mary's

Spencer Schorg is a film rat.
When he’s not working on homework or at practice with his Remsen St. Mary’s High School boys basketball teammates, his eyes are glued to a monitor watching Hudl and seeing how he and his teammates have improved.
After scoring 16 points in both last Monday’s win against River Valley and last Tuesday’s win against Akron-Westfield, Schorg is this week’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week.
Schorg started watching film as a sophomore when he became a starter for the Hawks, who are 11-2 and ranked No. 7 in Class 1A, and once he started getting more playing time, he had an appetite for getting better unsolicited.
“Watching film helps tremendously, especially when you don’t know a lot about a team,” Schorg said. “It was my responsibility to watch film.”
Hudl is a video review tool for coaches and athletes, and it allows them to watch game film anywhere with an online connection.
The Hawks will watch film on their own for the most part and Schorg takes full advantage of that. Schorg watches film every night. He likes to watch the beginning of the game on the same night as a game, then the next day, he’ll watch the rest of the game.
He combs through games to find plays he may have misperformed or other things that he can work on during practice.
“After that, I put that game behind me,” Schorg said. “I get it in my head I need to work on that and I go focus on our next game.”
Once Schorg is done evaluating himself, he then goes through the film to watch his teammates and find things that he can help them improve upon.
“Of course, it’s always great to improve your game, and it’s always helpful,” Schorg said. “I watch film more so on myself. From there, I can really help my teammates out.”
Schorg is RSM’s leading scorer with 15.7 points per game, and he’s 12th in the War Eagle Conference in scoring.
Schorg has had to step up as he’s gotten older and according to coach Justin Ruden, he's stepped up the most on the defensive end.
“He puts himself in the right positions, and that’s often hard to teach,” Ruden said. “He knows where guys need to be. He knows all the spots where everyone needs to be. He knows the other team’s weaknesses and what they like to do.”
Schorg is listed on QuikStats at 6-foot even, and he’s got six teammates taller than him. Schorg, however, has a knack for knowing where the ball will end up after it goes off the rim.
The Hawks senior is second on the team heading into Tuesday’s game against the Jays with 48 rebounds, behind Austin Jensen’s 58.
“I think he just remembers from previous games,” Ruden said. “His knowledge of the game gives him that benefit. Not all kids are blessed with size or even the speed, he makes it up with basketball knowledge. He’s one of the smartest players that I’ve coached.”
Schorg knows that he’s not the tallest member on his team, but that doesn’t mean he can’t play with pride.
“I've been taught since third grade that your shooting might not always be there every night, but you can always have heart on the defensive side,” Schorg said. “When you have coaches that teach you that defense is key every game, I really take that to heart. If I can help my team in any way, it’s going to be on the defensive end.”
Getting to 1,000
Schorg couldn’t help but notice how close he was to 1,000 points, especially once the Hawks resumed play after a 14-day hiatus on holiday break.
He knew that winning was more important, but also realized the magnitude of the milestone.
Schorg reached the 1,000 point mark in his career on Jan. 9 against Kingsley-Pierson, and it came on his first basket of the second half.
All the Hawks could think about during halftime that night was to get Schorg over the hump.
“I think it was definitely on their mind,” Schorg said. “Everyone was force-feeding me the ball. They were really helping me get it. That says a lot about my teammates. We all want each other to succeed and it shows that they wanted to experience that accomplishment with me.
“I think it was really important to get it at the time that I did,” Schorg added. “It was in the middle of the season. Now that we got that out of the way, we can really focus on what all of us are trying to accomplish, and that’s getting back down to the state tournament.”
The Hawks were at the state tournament last year, claiming third place in Class 1A.
Honorable mention
Jackson Louscher, South O'Brien boys basketball: Louscher scored 27 points during Friday's win over then-Class 2A No. 5 Boyden-Hull.
Morgan Griffin, Sioux Central girls wrestling: Griffin was the fourth-place finisher in the 170-pound division over the weekend at the IWCOA tournament in Waverly.