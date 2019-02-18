SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Kyler Rieck

Spirit Lake Park, Wrestling

WHY: A four-time Class 2A state tournament qualifier, the third-ranked Rieck ended a 42-2 season with a 16-8 major decision over No. 1 Adam Ahrendsen of Union in the 152-pound 2A state finals. Rieck ended his career fourth on the school list with 170 victories.

FYI: Also a four-time Lakes Conference champion, Rieck will continue his wrestling career at Minnesota State (Mankato), where he has been projected to compete at either 157 or 165. There, he plans to major in business.