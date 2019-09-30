Emma Jenness always looked up to her older sister, Kailee, who went on to set the career, single-season and single-game assists records for the Spirit Lake volleyball program.
Emma, herself, kind of fell into the same position Kailee played. When she was in middle school, Emma's coach made her the team's setter so Emma went to her sister for advice about the position.
When Kailee graduated in 2017, Emma and Cameron Quance split the varsity setter's role at Spirit Lake. Quance finished with 482 assists and Emma Jenness had 392.
Quance also proved to be a valuable asset in the backrow and with the graduation of Ashlee Boelter after the 2018 season, the Indians needed someone to slide into a full-time backrow spot.
Spirit Lake coach Beau Dielschneider felt Quance was a talented backrow player and moved her to that spot full-time, making Emma the lone setter. Jenness finished with 1,065 assists last season, breaking her sister's single-season record.
This past weekend, Jenness got her 2,000 career assist. She's passed her sister for most career assists at Spirit Lake.
"It's fun to come home and tell her that. She was happy and envied me a bit. I loved coming in after her and it gave us more of a bond as sisters," said Emma Jenness, the Siouxland Athlete of the Week. "I look forward to the rest of the year and all of our accomplishments. We accomplish our glory through god. All of our gifts and talents come through him."
Dielschneider considers himself lucky. He's had a Jenness setting for him for seven seasons now.
He said Emma has been a calm and collective presence on the court for the team the past few seasons.
"She performs her best regardless of what's going on," Dielschneider said. "Emma is going to be the same person no matter the match and that translates to the rest of the team."
Jenness is a big reason why Spirit Lake is 25-4 on the season and is ranked in the top-10 in Class 3A. The Indians have the eighth-best hitting percentage in the state and Jenness leads the state with 673 assists so far this season.
"She really sees the floor well. She's been working at it since she was a freshman and she keeps learning more," Dielschneider said. "She's become excellent at reading the opposing team, knowing who is hot on our team and seeing the blocks. The way her mind works, she succeeds in that area."
Jenness said her job is made easier because of who she has to set to, also.
Senior Emma Loveall, who has verbally committed to Wisconsin-Milwaukee, is fifth in the state with 313 kills. She is hitting .389 on the season. Jordyn Hamm, who is verbally committed to the University of Sioux Falls, has 284 kills, 11th in the state, and is hitting .517. Sophomore Brooke Smith has 108 kills and Elsie Parriot has 43 kills.
"They are amazing. I totally trust them with anything I give them. Honestly, it makes me look better," Jenness said. "Even if I don't have a great set, I can trust them with anything. If I give it to them, they can put it in a good spot and put it in play. It's a great trust with all of us."
Jenness, Loveall and Hamm have been doing this for a few years together and the three seniors are close friends off the court. Jenness' and Loveall's parents are friends and it led to both of them being childhood friends. When Hamm moved to Spirit Lake in the third grade, it didn't take long for her to fit in with Jenness and Loveall.
"They are my best friends," Jenness said. "They are who I choose to spend my time with when we are not at games," Jenness said. "It's extraordinary playing with them and we have fun on the court and off it."
Dielschneider said while all three are all forces on the court, it's the leadership that they provide the team that's as valuable as anything else.
"If you were to talk to any of the other girls, those three have been absolutely rock solid as leaders," Dielschneider said. "They are really good human beings and our girls look up to that. When you have seniors like that, you want to play with them and that has helps us rise to the next level."
