Payton Ahrenstorff already had her college choice selected before Spirit Lake's softball practice even began.
Even though Ahrenstorff has been quite successful the past few seasons - a first-team All-State selection as a junior - softball wasn't the sport she was going to play in college.
She was already signed to play volleyball at Northern Iowa where she will be a defensive specialist for the Panthers.
Still, Ahrenstorff was going to enjoy her last season of softball before she goes to Cedar Falls.
"I've loved the game since I was little and playing tee-ball and little league," Ahrenstorff said. "Spending the summer outdoors and being with friends and amazing coaches, I love this game."
Once again, Ahrenstorff was going to play a key role in Spirit Lake's lineup this season. She's done that since her family moved from Harris-Lake Park to Spirit Lake when she was a sophomore. Ahrenstorff batted .375 as a sophomore and then hit .473 as a junior as the Indians advanced to the state tournament.
But Ahrenstorff's key role this season wasn't exactly in the lineup. The Indians graduated four starters from last year's state tournament team.
This season, Ahrenstorff is the only senior on Spirit Lake's roster.
"Being the only senior, I knew I would be stepping into a big position to fill," Ahrenstorff said.
Spirit Lake coach Rachel Fisher, who picked up her 200th career win this season, knew she could rely on Ahrenstorff and junior Karli Olsen to help lead the young roster this season.
"It's been really, really important. I wanted to make sure (Payton and Karli) knew we were in a position to have another successful season and we needed to have that leadership," Fisher said. "The fact that those two believed it, it has trickled down to the other kids and their confidence has kind of carried over to the younger kids."
After starting the season 1-2, the Indians won 11 straight games and are currently 20-6 overall.
Ahrenstorff has once again played a major role in an offense that has scored 228 runs. Ahrenstorff is batting .468 with 34 runs scored, 27 RBIs, nine doubles, two triples and one home run. She's stolen 15 bases and has only struck out five times.
Ahrenstorff has a .415 average in three seasons at Spirit Lake.
"She's just really smart in the box. She spends a lot of time hitting in the offseason and we talk a lot about the mental approach and emphasize mental at-bats," Fisher said. "Get a lot of swings in so you can recognize pitches. She won't settle for less unless she has two strikes on her. Being confident at the plate helps her be successful at the plate."
Ahrenstorff, who doesn't look at her stats, said Fisher's mental approach to hitting doesn't just work for her, but for the whole team. Spirit Lake is batting .336 as a team this season.
"It's a great offseason program, working on mental toughness at the plate and the approach," Ahrenstorff said. "We get hits when we need to and that's what helps us be successful."
This season Fisher dropped Ahrenstorff from the No. 2 spot to No. 3 in the lineup.
"This year we've had her swing away and just relied on her capability to put the ball in play and allow Karli to score," Fisher said. "If we can get Karli to second when Payton is up, we feel we have a chance to get a run across in the first and it puts a lot of pressure on the opposing team."
Ahrenstorff is enjoying a different spot in the lineup basically because she's following the same approach she always has for the past three seasons.
"When I get to the plate, I am moving them over or hitting them home," Ahrenstorff said. "I have great confidence in the girls getting on. So I just put the ball in play and good things will happen."
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Softball
Abby Kraemer, Alta-Aurelia -- Kraemer picked up the 1,400th strikeout of her career last week. She has 276 strikeouts this season, the fifth-most in the state. She has a 1.76 ERA.
Baseball
Aaron Michael, MVAOCOU -- Michael is 7-2 on the season and has 84 strikeouts in 55 innings. He is sixth in the state in strikeouts. He has a 0.89 ERA on the season.