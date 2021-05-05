SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Spirit Lake's Mason Weeks gains inspiration from big brother

“It’s just special that all my hard work has paid off,” Weeks said. “That’s cool and neat to have something to have, I guess.”

Weeks also has the state’s fifth-lowest score among 18-hole rounds. He carded a 70 on April 17 at Landsmeer Golf Course in Orange City, hosted by Unity Christian.

“He’s always been able to work his way around the golf course and hit the shots that he wants to hit, and it was nice to see his hard work come around and shoot a low score,” Indians coach Bob Kirchner said. “Mason got off to such a great start this season. That’s the lowest score I’ve seen a player have in over 20 years here at Spirit Lake. That’s the lowest 9-hole score that I’ve seen.”

Going into the season, Weeks focused on wanting to hit straighter shots off the tee and on the fairways.

The biggest thing was hitting more greens and getting the ball closer to the hole as much as possible. That would give him more chances to get more birdies.

Weeks has even carded eagles in the last two tournaments which the Indians have played in.