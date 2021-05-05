SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Spirit Lake's Mason Weeks gains inspiration from big brother

Mason Weeks remembered some sage advice he had gotten when he first moved to Spirit Lake.
Weeks’ older brother, Matt, told Mason Weeks back in 2008 that he could be as good of a golfer as he wanted to be, as long as he stuck with it.
It’s safe to say Mason Weeks took those words to heart.
Weeks, a Spirit Lake High School senior, has two of the lowest scores recorded in the state of Iowa, and both rounds happened during the last couple of weeks.
Weeks carded a nine-hole score of 31, and that came on April 26 at Brooks Golf Club’s yellow course in Okoboji.
Weeks started off his round by getting a birdie in each of his first three holes, and he had a feeling he had something special working after walking off the No. 3 green.
“Things were clicking and I was making my putts,” Weeks said. “It was just going easy. That’s the best way I can explain it. I felt like I was in control of every single hole. I had the ability to go even lower. I was able to put the ball where I wanted to on every single green.”
That was good for the lowest nine-hole score in the entire state entering Wednesday, ahead of Gilbert’s Brock Snyder and OABCIG freshman Axton Miller, who both have 32s to their name.
“It’s just special that all my hard work has paid off,” Weeks said. “That’s cool and neat to have something to have, I guess.”
Weeks also has the state’s fifth-lowest score among 18-hole rounds. He carded a 70 on April 17 at Landsmeer Golf Course in Orange City, hosted by Unity Christian.
“He’s always been able to work his way around the golf course and hit the shots that he wants to hit, and it was nice to see his hard work come around and shoot a low score,” Indians coach Bob Kirchner said. “Mason got off to such a great start this season. That’s the lowest score I’ve seen a player have in over 20 years here at Spirit Lake. That’s the lowest 9-hole score that I’ve seen.”
Going into the season, Weeks focused on wanting to hit straighter shots off the tee and on the fairways.
The biggest thing was hitting more greens and getting the ball closer to the hole as much as possible. That would give him more chances to get more birdies.
Weeks has even carded eagles in the last two tournaments which the Indians have played in.
Weeks’ love for golf started when he traveled with his family for Matt’s golf tournaments. Mason Weeks saw how well his older brother was playing, first for the Indians, then collegiately for Grand View in Des Moines.
Mason Weeks saw that he wanted to be like his big brother.
Mason Weeks started playing and he picked it up right away.
“That gave me motivation to work even harder,” Mason Weeks said. “Just knowing how good he was, and him thinking I could be better, it’s just really special. I always thought he was the best player I had ever seen.”
In the future, Weeks will play for Morningside’s men’s golf program. The Mustangs clinched the GPAC championship last week.
Honorable mentions
Cooper DeJean, OABCIG: The Falcons senior ran the fastest 100-meter time in the state Monday, recording a time of 10.66 seconds at the Western Valley Conference meet.
Delaney Iseminger, Kingsley-Pierson: Iseminger has a 9-hole score of 38, good for top-20 in the state.