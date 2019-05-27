Throughout Ben Schekirke's 11 seasons as the head coach of the Storm Lake boys soccer team, he's had a good number of quality captains. But he's never had one quite like Jose Martinez.
Martinez has the same qualities as the former captains since he looked up to them. However, he's done something the other captains have never attempted before and it was even new to Schekirke.
Before the regular season started, Martinez, this week's Journal's Siouxland Athlete of the Week, asked Schekirke if he could have one-on-one meetings with each member of the varsity program.
"That took me by surprise. He told me he wanted to do it and we created the time. It was neat," Schekirke said. "He always started out as a leader by example and now he is using his voice. The team respects him so much and they use his advice. That peer-to-peer feedback has been huge."
Martinez's goal for requesting the one-on-one meetings was simple. He just wanted to get an idea of where everyone on the team was at.
"I feel like sometimes, personal talks are more meaningful than a whole group talk," Martinez said. "With each one, I asked them to tell me how they are feeling and their suggestions and then my point of view. It's just more meaningful to see their point of view and to give them my ideas. It went pretty well and a lot of it we brought to the game and it has helped us out a lot."
Being a leader is something Martinez has wanted to do since he joined Storm Lake's varsity roster.
"We had those conversations early on. He was reaching out as a sophomore and junior year that he wanted to be a captain," Schekirke said. "He just kept wanting the role and I made him a captain (last year). He did a great job with it last year and it was a no-brainer for him to continue in the role."
Martinez isn't just a leader off the field, he's a leader on it. He leads the 18-1 Tornadoes, who play Lewis Central in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament at 2:45 p.m. on Thursday in Des Moines at James C. Cownie Soccer Complex, in goals scored this season with 31, a single-season program record.
Martinez, who will play for Wartburg next season with former teammate Kevin Duque, also holds the program record for goals scored in a career with 89. His best performance this season was a five-goal game against Spencer in the Tornadoes first substate game last week. Then he had three assists in the 4-1 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton to get to the state tournament.
"He has a natural knack to score. He can create that space, he has really good field vision and he can finish," Schekirke said. "That center attacking mid, it's a crucial position for us and we knew he could handle it and he creates opportunities for others."
Martinez's secret to success is simple. He just loves the game of soccer. When Martinez was in fourth grade, he joined his older brother and his teammates for soccer matches.
"Soccer has always been my passion. Growing up in Storm Lake, which is a soccer town, I love it and I just try and be the best I can be," Martinez said. "(What makes me so good) is a passion for the game and being around older guys. When I was younger, I played with the older guys. Just always playing with them, that helped me out to be a better player."
Martinez has accomplished almost all he can on the soccer field. There is just one thing left. Martinez has been apart of two runner-up teams - 2016 and 2018. So the state title is about the only thing left to achieve.
"I've experienced everything and there is only one thing better than being the state runner-up and that's being the champion," Martinez said. "That's the goal, that's all I need. Second is something to be proud of but now it's to be the number one team in the state."
Honorable mention
Boys soccer
Isa Granillo, Sioux City - Granillo scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the Warriors to send the program to the state tournament for the first time ever.
Softball
Lexi Lander, West Monona - Lander threw a no-hitter in the season opener. She's gone 3-0 over the past week with 32 strikeouts in 20 innings. She's also hit a home run to go along with six doubles and has seven RBIs while hitting .667.