SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Unity Christian's Clayton Bosma learns to play under control

In the last five games, Unity Christian High School senior Clayton Bosma has stepped up his game.
Bosma, this week’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week, has helped Unity Christian to five straight wins, over Sioux Center, Spirit Lake, West Sioux, MOC-Floyd Valley and Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn.
He has averaged 20 points, four rebounds, 3.5 steals, and two assists in that five-game stretch. Bosma shot 67% from the field and 52% from 3-point territory. Bosma is a 6-foot-2 point guard.
“He’s an extremely competitive kid, and he works really hard,” Knights coach Cody Harskamp said. “Both of those things have allowed him to have some success.”
The Knights won all five of those games, and have a 12-5 record heading into Thursday’s game against Rock Valley.
Bosma is a four-sport athlete for the Knights, and he’s staying home to play baseball and football for Northwestern in the fall.
Bosma is one of three quarterbacks in this year’s recruiting class for the Red Raiders. He’s the only in-state recruit among the three quarterbacks.
Bosma is one of three Unity Christian players headed for Northwestern.
So, what makes him skilled on the basketball floor?
“His quickness and him just knowing the game,” Harskamp said. “His ability to get up and down the floor on both ends. That showcases his athleticism and we allow him to play that way.”
In the last few games, Bosma has learned to play under control. Bosma had a tendency to play really fast, and more times than not, he turned the ball over or tried to make plays he wasn’t able to make because of playing too fast.
Unity’s coaches have worked with Bosma throughout the seasons to help him play at a more comfortable pace.
Bosma listened and showed spurts of those moments where he could play under control.
Nowadays, Bosma takes an extra second to take a look at what the opposing defense is giving him and is willing to make the necessary pass to keep the play going.
“That’s allowed him to play well, and it’s allowed him to shoot the ball from the outside very well,” Harskamp said. “I think he’s playing more under control at a more consistent level. Teams have to come out and guard him. He’s so explosive and he can get to the rim.”
The Knights don’t have to rely on Bosma as heavily as other teams rely on their point guards. Bosma does lead the Knights with 13.3 points per game, but two other Knights — Bo Byl (8.8 ppg) and Jacob Van Donge (8.3 ppg).
“That makes it fun to see a lot of guys who are capable of scoring,” Harskamp said. “Clayton has gone off to another level. He has taken his game to another level. Clayton is definitely a leader for us, because he leads in steals, assists and he gets a lot of rebounds for us. He’s not afraid to say something in the huddle.”
Honorable mentions
Colton Hoag, Le Mars wrestling: Hoag pinned all three of his opponents on Thursday in the Missouri River Conference tournament. He pinned Nick Wells in the 220-pound championship match.
Hannah Neemann, Denison-Schleswig girls basketball: On Saturday, Neemann became the fifth player in Monarchs history to have at least 800 points and 500 rebounds.