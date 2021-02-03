SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Unity Christian's Clayton Bosma learns to play under control

“His quickness and him just knowing the game,” Harskamp said. “His ability to get up and down the floor on both ends. That showcases his athleticism and we allow him to play that way.”

In the last few games, Bosma has learned to play under control. Bosma had a tendency to play really fast, and more times than not, he turned the ball over or tried to make plays he wasn’t able to make because of playing too fast.

Unity’s coaches have worked with Bosma throughout the seasons to help him play at a more comfortable pace.

Bosma listened and showed spurts of those moments where he could play under control.

Nowadays, Bosma takes an extra second to take a look at what the opposing defense is giving him and is willing to make the necessary pass to keep the play going.

“That’s allowed him to play well, and it’s allowed him to shoot the ball from the outside very well,” Harskamp said. “I think he’s playing more under control at a more consistent level. Teams have to come out and guard him. He’s so explosive and he can get to the rim.”