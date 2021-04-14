SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Unity Christian's Logan Franken blazes a path during senior season

Kaemingk was a little surprised to see that time on his stopwatch, too. The first thing that ran through his mind was wondering whether it became a school record.

“I do know how fast he is,” Kaemingk said. “It wasn’t a huge surprise that he did that. He runs a lot in relays. Once he gets going, he can fly. I knew it had to be close, and he missed it by six-hundredths. That’s a long time ago, that happened in 1998. I remember the location and the kid who ran it. I was absolutely thrilled for him. It’s going to be tough for him to race that at Drake without the wind, but it was a lot of fun.”

Franken credited having a little bit of a back wind to work with, and he thought that helped him attain the fastest time in the state, at that time.

Entering Thursday’s action, Franken now holds the state’s second-fastest time, as Cedar Rapids Washington sophomore Miles Thompson ran a 10.82 on Tuesday at the Cedar Rapids Prairie meet.

Either way, the Knights senior is likely to compete in the Drake Relays’ 100-meter dash against some of the state’s fastest runners.

Just like West senior Michael Duax talked about on Tuesday, Franken said that it would be a dream to run at the Drake University blue oval.