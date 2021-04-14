SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Unity Christian's Logan Franken blazes a path during senior season

Logan Franken doesn’t necessarily look like an athlete who can be one of the fastest kids in the state of Iowa.
Franken, a Unity Christian High School senior, sits at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds.
It turns out, however, that’s exactly what Franken’s claim to fame is early on in the track and field season. He has the fastest time in the state.
Franken entered the week with time of 10.90 seconds in the 100-meter dash, which he recorded last Tuesday at the MOC-Floyd Valley meet.
With that race, Franken is this week’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week.
Franken didn’t start the race out the way he wanted to. He came out of the blocks a little slow, and Spirit Lake’s Qai Hussey had the early lead at Northwestern College’s DeValois Stadium.
Franken knew that coming out of the blocks wasn’t his strength, however.
He turned on the jets and ended up beating Hussey.
When Franken crossed the finish line, he didn’t look up at the scoreboard at first. Sure, he thought he won with a good time, but he didn’t expect to hear coach Karl Kaemingk tell him that his time was a 10.90.
“It didn’t feel like that,” Franken said. “It felt like a good race. I didn’t know I had a 10.9 in me. I was very happy after I ran it.”
Kaemingk was a little surprised to see that time on his stopwatch, too. The first thing that ran through his mind was wondering whether it became a school record.
“I do know how fast he is,” Kaemingk said. “It wasn’t a huge surprise that he did that. He runs a lot in relays. Once he gets going, he can fly. I knew it had to be close, and he missed it by six-hundredths. That’s a long time ago, that happened in 1998. I remember the location and the kid who ran it. I was absolutely thrilled for him. It’s going to be tough for him to race that at Drake without the wind, but it was a lot of fun.”
Franken credited having a little bit of a back wind to work with, and he thought that helped him attain the fastest time in the state, at that time.
Entering Thursday’s action, Franken now holds the state’s second-fastest time, as Cedar Rapids Washington sophomore Miles Thompson ran a 10.82 on Tuesday at the Cedar Rapids Prairie meet.
Either way, the Knights senior is likely to compete in the Drake Relays’ 100-meter dash against some of the state’s fastest runners.
Just like West senior Michael Duax talked about on Tuesday, Franken said that it would be a dream to run at the Drake University blue oval.
“Knowing that I’ll be able to run there feels great,” Franken said. “I’m humbled and blessed to have the opportunity.”
Franken has also been successful in the relays. He competes in mostly the sprint relays, and even though he’s a senior, he felt some nerves during the first meet of the season at West Sioux.
Franken was waiting to receive a handoff during the race, and that’s when the nerves took over. He was wondering whether he knew how to take a handoff — yes, he did — but it was the first time he had taken a handoff in over a year.
Franken didn’t get a junior season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’ll be fun to see him race,” Franken said. “We want the stick in his hand as long as possible. That helps Tanner (Schouten) anchoring the sprint med.”
The Knights’ sprint medley relay — which also includes Tyler Wierenga and Clayton Bosma — hold the fastest time in the state at 94.24 seconds.
Franken also is running in the 4x100 relay, and the Knights have a time of 43.59. He’s also a part of the 4x200, and the Knights are both ranked seventh in the state.
Honorable mentions
Eli Robinson, Spirit Lake soccer: Robinson has 41 saves, the ninth most in the state.
Erika Kuntz, Kingsley-Pierson track: Kuntz has the 16th fastest time in the state in the 400-meter dash (59.48).