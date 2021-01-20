SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Wakefield's Blake Brown grows into his role, literally

Wakefield High School boys basketball coach Joe Wendte saw the potential Blake Brown had, even as a younger player in elementary school.
Brown — this week’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week — just had to grow into his role, both literally and figuratively.
Brown was just a 5-foot-3 guard as a freshman, but Brown had a knack of scoring. He was still growing into his body, and trying to figure out whether he could become the type of scorer he wanted to be.
He had bigger feet, and a little bit slower. Brown wasn’t as explosive, but always found ways to score.
Those around him saw that if he could grow into his position, he could lead Wakefield to big things.
Over his sophomore season, Brown grew to 5-6. He started that whole season, and that’s where momentum really started to build.
“He really came on strong, especially toward the end of the season, and he led us to the state tournament,” Wendte said. “His explosion has only gotten better. He’s really grown into the man that he is now. It’s really been a transformation over the last three years, which has helped him get over the top.”
Then that following season, he grew more, this time to 5-10.
That’s his current height, and his game has exploded, just like his height has over the last three years.
Brown entered Tuesday’s 59-55 win over Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur averaging 22.4 points per game. He has averaged eight made shots per game along with 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
Over the last seven games, Brown is averaging 28.1 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 4.8 assists per game.
“His assists have gone up the last two years,” Wendte said. “Blake has a knack, he has the ball in his hands most of the time, and when guys collapse on him, he does a nice job of finding the open guy. That’s just another reason he’s helped us out this year.”
Brown scored 31 points Tuesday to knock off BRLD. With the 31 points, Brown surpassed the 300-point total during the Trojans’ 13-1 season so far.
Brown’s best bet en route to high-scoring games is when he drives to the lane. Brown has attempted just 56 3-pointers entering Tuesday, which is about four per game.
He likes to use his quick first step to try to beat the opposing defense, and that explosion to the rim has also been a development for Brown.
“As a coach, it’s so fun to watch a kid like him grow like that,” Wendte said. “Every year, every game, he just gets better.”
Brown wanted to get better, so he developed his game at the mid-range level of the basketball court.
Wendte agreed that building his mid-range shot is where Brown made the most growth during the offseason and regular season.
“He’s always been able to score from 3, and he’s always been able to get to the rim, but the one thing that has really changed, but he’s really developed a nice mid-range jump shot,” Wendte said. “We’ve always had guys who could score 15 to 17 points a game, but to get to 20, where he is now, you have to be able to get a shot whenever you want one. He’s always been hungry. He’s a hungry scorer.”
Honorable mentions
Alec Dreckman, Le Mars boys basketball: Dreckman hit a game-winning 3-pointer Saturday over Sioux City East, and with the win, the Bulldogs beat the Black Raiders for the first time in 14 years.
Janie Schoonhoven, Unity Christian girls basketball: Schoonhoven became the Knights’ all-time leading scorer last Tuesday against Boyden-Hull. She passed Kendra De Jong’s record of 1,348 (2005-2009).