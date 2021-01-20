SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Wakefield's Blake Brown grows into his role, literally

Wakefield High School boys basketball coach Joe Wendte saw the potential Blake Brown had, even as a younger player in elementary school.

Brown — this week’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week — just had to grow into his role, both literally and figuratively.

Brown was just a 5-foot-3 guard as a freshman, but Brown had a knack of scoring. He was still growing into his body, and trying to figure out whether he could become the type of scorer he wanted to be.

He had bigger feet, and a little bit slower. Brown wasn’t as explosive, but always found ways to score.

Those around him saw that if he could grow into his position, he could lead Wakefield to big things.

Over his sophomore season, Brown grew to 5-6. He started that whole season, and that’s where momentum really started to build.

“He really came on strong, especially toward the end of the season, and he led us to the state tournament,” Wendte said. “His explosion has only gotten better. He’s really grown into the man that he is now. It’s really been a transformation over the last three years, which has helped him get over the top.”

Then that following season, he grew more, this time to 5-10.