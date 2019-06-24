After her freshman season, Kylie Henschen had a chance to earn a spot in West Monona's softball lineup as a sophomore.
But if she was going to do that, she needed to tweak her swing. In 10 at bats as a freshman, Henschen batted .200. Henschen decided to play for Team Iowa in Logan and she was given some specific advice.
"I had the coaches tell me every day to work on my hips and that I wasn't moving them," said Henschen, this week's Journal Siouxland Athlete of the Week.
So that winter, Henschen's parents bought her a tee, a few balls and a net and put together a hitting station in the garage.
Henschen worked on moving her hips during her swing all winter. Her swing improved and it helped her earn a spot in West Monona's lineup. After only 10 at-bats as a freshman, Henschen ended her sophomore season with a .370 average in 92 at-bats to go along with 10 doubles, 21 runs scored and 26 RBIs.
Henschen's been a mainstay in West Monona's lineup ever since.
"I worked on my hops and that year I got second team all-conference," Henschen said. "I got a text (that season) that I showed a lot of improved and that I can do it and I've had that spot since. Ever since then, I've continued with an average of .300 or better and getting better hits. My strikeouts have gone down, my doubles have gone up and it's just been working hard every day to keep it up."
Henschen batted .340 last season with 27 runs scored and 26 RBIs for the 26-win Spartans. This season as a senior, Henschen leads West Monona, which is ranked No. 5 in Class 2A with a 19-4 record, with 28 hits in 79 at-bats. She's batting .354 with 26 runs scored, nine doubles and 19 RBIs.
"She can hit about any pitch and she is aggressive at the plate. She has gotten a lot stronger and that has benefitted us a lot," West Monona coach Clint Nichols said. "She's aggressive. She likes to hit the first pitch thrown. It's hard to get her to wait and she does get on base."
Henschen's breakthrough season as a sophomore earned her the top spot in the batting order. She was moved to more of a middle of the lineup role as a junior. However, an injury this season forced Henschen back to the top of the order.
Henschen leads the team in runs scored and she has the best on-base percentage of her career at .420. She's also getting to second at a better clip this season because her nine doubles are only one off her career high.
"That's very important because we want that person to be on base for the next two batters," Nichols said. "If that leadoff batter gets on and we get her to second, we can score and that is key to get those early runs so the games go smoother. She hits the gaps pretty well and that's why she has a high doubles number."
Henschen is the sparkplug for a lineup that also features Lexi Lander, who is batting .452 with four home runs and 12 doubles, and Ariel Rotnicke, who is batting .338. Mallory McCall is batting .333. The Spartans are batting .313 as a team.
Henschen is one of five seniors along with Rotnicke, Macie McCall, Jasmine Gaukel and Madison Haynes. Nichols said the seniors and juniors are tight-knit since they've been playing together since fifth and sixth grade when Nichols and Josh Lander started coaching the group.
"It's a good mixture of talent and they have always been close," Nichols said. "Our high school program, everyone used to like playing us. I don't know if they like to anymore."
The Spartans made it to the substate last season and with most of the group back, Henschen said the team wants to make it to Fort Dodge to play in the state tournament.
"We just can push each other and we know each other personally as friends and teammates and that kind of brings us together," Henschen said. "We know what we need to work on individually. We are all willing to help each other out. I like how close we are as a team and we can tell each other anything and we know what each of us needs to work on each and every day."
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Softball
Lexi Lander, West Monona - The junior threw a no-hitter on Saturday against Gehlen Catholic, striking out 12 batters in the process. She's batting .452 with 12 doubles and she's struck out 169 batters this season.
Hunter Dekkers, West Sioux - Dekkers is batting .568 on the season to go along with a .730 slugging percentage and a .738 on-base percentage. He's walked 22 times.