SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: West Sioux's Adam Allard close to 200 wins

But to Allard, it's not really any different than he's wrestled in the past.

"I always have the mentality to go in and score more points and destroy people," Allard said. "That's my gameplan I guess. Go in, try and score more points. Wrestle like I know how to wrestle and everything goes my way. I've always had the stance of a defensive wrestler. I don't like people getting to my legs, I don't like them scoring on me.

"So even if the score is 4-0, I like to say I dominated the kid because I rode him for two minutes. That's not even close to scoring against me."

West Sioux coach Mark Van Oort said Allard has always been hard to score points against, as evident by only having one loss in his high school career. Now Allard has added a bit more to his offense, which makes him an even more dangerous wrestler than he was before.

"He kind of lived in the world of winning 2-1 matches but we've explained to him that he doesn't have to. That's not the world he has to live in," Van Oort said. "He's diversified his offense this year. I am not going to tell everybody what he's got, but he's got a lot. He's even more dominant on top.