West Sioux's Kory Van Oort had dreams of being a four-time state place winner and was on the verge of completing the first step of it back in 2016 when he qualified for the Class 1A Iowa state wrestling tournament as a freshman.
Van Oort had a lead in his first-ever state tournament match but Don Bosco's Nick Mangrich was able to tie the match and sent it to overtime where Mangrich got the win.
Then in Van Oort's next match, he once again had the lead but GTRA's Kolton Roth was able to catch Van Oort in the right position and got the pin, ending Van Oort's state tournament after two matches, leaving him short of the podium.
Van Oort's dream of becoming a four-time state place winner was over. The bad taste from that state tournament has stayed with him, motivating him.
That motivation paid dividends right away. Van Oort, who is the Siouxland Athlete of the Week, once again qualified for the state tournament as a sophomore and this time he made it all the way to the state finals match at 138 pounds, losing to Wapsie Valley's Kaleb Krall by a 1-0 decision.
"That freshman year has really stung because not walking home with even an eighth-place medal, I could still say I was a four-time medalist. Coming home empty-handed, I never wanted to feel that again," Van Oort said. "It really motivated me. I don't know without placing if I would've been a finalist the next year. I really changed some things with how I trained and prepared. It made me a better wrestler and sometimes becoming better comes with a loss."
Last year as a junior, Van Oort battled a bout of mononucleosis. He was still able to finish in fifth place at 145 pounds at state last year.
This season as a senior, Van Oort is 36-1 and is ranked No. 2 at 152 pounds - one spot behind Krall. Van Oort already has his college plans figured out. He will wrestle for Morningside next season.
For Oort, it's been a steady process of improvement since he started wrestling in first grade. He's pushed himself to get better every year because of his love for the sport.
"I just want to be successful. I have a love for the sport and loved it forever. I just want to be the best version of myself and I want to accomplish my goals of winning a state title, individually and as part of the team," Van Oort said. "Being the best version of myself brings out the best version of the team."
West Sioux coach Mark Van Oort, who is also Kory's father, said Kory is a self-driven wrestler.
"I've never seen any kid chase something so hard individually," Mark said. "He chases this because he wants it and believes he can achieve it."
However, Mark said wrestling hasn't always come easy for his son. But he stuck with it. He put in the time and in fifth grade, Kory went to Legends of Gold in South Dakota. It was there that Kory started to wrestle with now teammates Logan Koedam and Adam Allard, who is a two-time state champion, Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Easton Graff and Spirit Lake Park's Kyler Rieck.
That's when Kory started to take off.
"By the time he was in sixth grade, he was placing at AAU tournaments you could see him find his form as an athlete. It's been good to see all of those kids doing well in the state in Iowa and we hold all of those kids in the highest regard," Mark said."Kory really likes to compete and he loves the sport of wrestling. He wants to be a kid that's at the top of his game. He's grown up watching me coach these programs and has been around our assistant coaches, Mark Rens and Chet Utesch, and saw one of our assistants, Marshall Koethe, win one."
While Kory Van Oort is a driven individual, some of his goals have shifted to the team portion. When Van Oort was a freshman, he was one of two wrestlers who qualified for state from West Sioux. That's changed in the past couple of seasons and last February the Falcons qualified for the Class 1A state duals. The Falcons finished in sixth place. West Sioux finished in ninth place in the traditional tournament with 50 points.
This season West Sioux is ranked No. 4 in the 1A state dual rankings by IAwrestle.com and the Falcons are ranked No. 6 in the tournament rankings.
"To accomplish my individual goals, the team plays a big part of it. Being part of a great team makes you a great individual and being a great individual helps the team be great," Kory said. "Coming from where the team was as a freshman to where it is now that I am a senior and having a very good team, it's changed my perspective on the sport. It's a team sport and having great individuals around you just makes you a better wrestler."
It's that kind of mindset that makes his father proud.
"He's very instrumental to our program. He's a kid that as a coaching staff, we ask ourselves on a daily basis what we will do without him as a leader," Mark said. "We know we will have kids that will step up but just the fact that we are asking that question tells us how much he means to the program. There aren't many like him and I'm proud that he's my son and that he's a part of the program."
