SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: West Sioux's Erika McKenney breaks school strikeout record

Erika McKenney likely had the most anxiety of any Siouxland area athlete while the COVID-19 pandemic put the sports world on hold.
McKenney, a West Sioux High School senior, was very close to a school record and would break it easily if there was a 2020 softball season.
McKenney ended the 2019 season just two strikeouts away from the program's career record. She had 481 strikeouts through four years of pitching and 483 was the magic number to be the all-time leader.
When the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union jointly announced it was canceling spring sports, doubt started to creep in McKenney’s mind. Would she have the shot to break that record her final season with the Falcons?
The answer, of course, was yes. Once the season started on June 15, McKenney didn’t waste much time climbing to the No. 1 spot.
McKenney had three punchouts in the 12-0 season-opening win over Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn last Monday, giving her the all-time lead in strikeouts at West Sioux.
“It’s awesome to get the strikeout record,” McKenney said. “I’ve been working hard for that since my eighth grade year. It’s awesome to reach a big goal of mine.”
She has 16 strikeouts on the season, entering play on Tuesday.
McKenney didn’t dwell on the what-ifs while the pandemic kept most people at home. She just kept working as she had in other offseasons.
Sure, she was scared as the days passed.
“I didn’t want to walk away one short of tying the record,” McKenney said. “I was really hoping we would get a season this year.”
The moment of realization didn’t hit McKenney until she stepped into the circle for the season opener. As she was standing in the circle during the National Anthem, McKenney thought, ‘I get one last chance to do this.’
“I was thankful to share that with my teammates,” McKenney said. “I had a catcher (senior Payton Schwiesow) back behind the plate and do what we do best.”
Her teammates appreciate McKenney when she’s in the circle for the Falcons.
“They put their strength and hope in Erica and Erica puts her strength and hope in the team behind her,” West Sioux coach Kaitlyn Lockhorst said. “I mean, it's a team effort all around. You can't just put it on one person, but they pretty much go together. I think having Erica in the circle, our defense is calm and ready to play, and having the defense behind Erica makes her calm as well.”
McKenney didn’t get to play as much softball as she wanted to in her freshman year. During the basketball season, McKenney tore her ACL and worked hard to play some games on the softball diamond. She missed the first half of the season but fought back to finish out the summer with her teammates.
During her freshman year, McKenney started in seven games and won five of them. She had a 2.18 ERA in 41 innings that year.
“I knew I could get back out there,” McKenney said. “I knew it would set me back a little bit. I knew my family and my teammates were behind me.”
McKenney kept the faith that her senior season wasn’t going to be taken away from her.
She and her father, Tim McKenney, put in multiple bullpen sessions a week. McKenney admitted that she was lucky to have her dad there to be a catcher. As she put it, she would’ve just thrown against a wall.
She had things to work on, too.
During the spring, McKenney was trying to find a way to come up with a new changeup. Sure, her old changeup was fine, but putting a tweak on it would have given opposing batters fits as she tried to change the spin on her changeup.
She worked with Northwestern coach Shane Bouman on that pitch, and he helped her change the grip.
It turned out that McKenney went back to her old changeup, which has a slower spin and throws batters’ timing off.
When McKenney had to go back to her old changeup, she had to re-teach herself how to throw it again. There was a lot of muscle memory that came with throwing the original changeup, but it didn’t take long for the Northwestern softball signee to get it back.
McKenney said she’ll try the new changeup again in the fall when she arrives to Orange City.
McKenney also provides some power at the plate. So far on the season, the West Sioux senior is hitting .385 and has both of the team’s home runs.
“I think the biggest thing would be strength, because she's always been disciplined at the plate and knows what pitch she wants, but being able to get the mechanics of the right swing and how powerful her swing can be, the strength just comes with it,” Lockhorst said. “I think the strength of her growing into being a senior now has just helped her become an even better hitter than what she was.”
