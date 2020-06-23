SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: West Sioux's Erika McKenney breaks school strikeout record

McKenney didn’t dwell on the what-ifs while the pandemic kept most people at home. She just kept working as she had in other offseasons.

Sure, she was scared as the days passed.

“I didn’t want to walk away one short of tying the record,” McKenney said. “I was really hoping we would get a season this year.”

The moment of realization didn’t hit McKenney until she stepped into the circle for the season opener. As she was standing in the circle during the National Anthem, McKenney thought, ‘I get one last chance to do this.’

“I was thankful to share that with my teammates,” McKenney said. “I had a catcher (senior Payton Schwiesow) back behind the plate and do what we do best.”

Her teammates appreciate McKenney when she’s in the circle for the Falcons.

“They put their strength and hope in Erica and Erica puts her strength and hope in the team behind her,” West Sioux coach Kaitlyn Lockhorst said. “I mean, it's a team effort all around. You can't just put it on one person, but they pretty much go together. I think having Erica in the circle, our defense is calm and ready to play, and having the defense behind Erica makes her calm as well.”