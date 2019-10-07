Western Christian coach Travis Kooima calls senior Kobi Baccam a sparkplug for the team.
For Baccam, being any kind of spark on offense is a new role for a person who was considered a shutdown defensive back coming into the season.
But when the Wolfpack's starting running back went down in a scrimmage, Kooima needed some players to step into that role. Even though Baccam only had 45 yards rushing last season, on seven carries, he showed potential.
So Kooima teamed Baccam with Matthew VanOtterloo and Tristan Mulder and the three have been a key three-headed threat at running back for the Wolfpack.
"Our whole plan is to get him the ball in space and see what he can do," Kooima said. "He is our slasher and just see if he can make plays. He doesn't have eye-popping stats but he's feared by opposing defenses because he can turn five yards into 55 yards."
While Baccam only touched the ball 10 times on offense on Friday against top-ranked West Sioux, the senior provided the just the spark Kooima has seen out of him all season.
Baccam almost turned a long gain into a touchdown but was tripped up at the one-yard line. Mulder punched in the touchdown. Baccam later had his own rushing touchdown and finished with 40 yards on eight carries.
One of his biggest plays came late in the game when he caught the go-ahead touchdown as the then-No. 8 ranked Wolfpack went on to upset upset West Sioux.
"He was our sparkplug to start the game. He had a big play to get us to the one-yard line," Kooima said. For him to contribute that much on offense with his chore on defense, he's made big plays every Friday night. He's kind of been the catalyst to get us going. For him to have those type of plays and the go-ahead score, that was just him being an athlete and outrunning a guy down the sideline."
Baccam leads the now Class 1A fourth-ranked Wolfpack with 324 yards rushing and four touchdowns. He also has 15 receptions for 197 yards and four touchdowns.
Baccam's never actually heard Kooima call him a sparkplug, he just embraces any role the coaches want him to play.
"Every player on the team has their role. I have that role and I try and take care of that and my teammates do their part and that got us the win," Baccam said. "I haven't played running back since the sixth grade. Offensively, it's been great and it's been working out more and more on offense."
Baccam is just as important on defense. He had two interceptions and was a key defensive back for the Wolfpack last season. Kooima puts him on the top receiver for each team in every game, so Baccam's assignment was to defend West Sioux's Kade Lynott, who has 819 receiving yards this season.
Baccam was a key part in holding the potent West Sioux passing attack under 200 yards passing.
"It was really tough. Me and Dyson Kooima were on him throughout the game. He's so explosive and can make a big play out of any situation," Baccam said. "We thought we shut him down pretty well. We had some safety help over the top because we knew his ability."
Baccam has three interceptions this season already. One of those came in Friday's game.
"The thing I love about Kobi's defense is he is a technician with his footwork," Kooima said. "He is always learning and trying to get better at his technique. He's fun to watch at practice and he is really challenging himself."
Baccam, who led the Western Christian soccer team in goals last season, is also the team's kicker. He has 10 touchbacks on the season and four came on Friday, which was key because Lynott is West Sioux's kick returner.
"For us to know we were going to kick it over Lynott's head, that's a huge deal," Kooima said. "He's made some big field goals, too. He does everything. We love that kid."
Kooima said Baccam hasn't just embraced his new role as a running back, but also as one of the leaders for the team.
"He's a quiet kid but he's come out of his shell and was voted a captain," Kooima said. "He's become a vocal leader in the huddle, the sideline and on the practice field. He has accepted that leadership role and he is trying to make sure he improves every day and it is fun to watch."
HONORABLE MENTION
Cooper DeJean, OABCIG: The junior passed for 267 yards and a touchdown. He completed 24-of-31 passes. He also rushed for 167 yards on 13 carries for three touchdowns in a win over Atlantic.
Isaiah Spencer, Spencer: The senior rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries as the Tigers won their fourth straight game.