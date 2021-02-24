SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Western Christian's Tristan Mulder proves he's the best at state

Mulder nearly pinned Brocka. At one point, Mulder moved all of his weight to Brocka’s shoulder that was about one centimeter off the mat.

Mulder tried all he could to place his opponent’s shoulder on the mat at Wells Fargo Arena, but it never happened.

“It was so close,” Mulder said. “I knew I was setting myself up for a tech fall or another chance of a pin. When I had that big of a lead, I wanted to focus on me standing in a good position. I really was trying for a pin or to keep scoring points.”

Mulder said that he knew nothing about Brocka going into the match, and that Brocka’s strategy wasn’t much of a focus.

Mulder wanted to place the focus on what he was best at.

“I just went into the match knowing I was going to win,” Mulder said. “I was in control of the whole match and early, I did what I’m best at. I really like to push the pace in all circumstances in the match and really capitalize on the other’s mistakes.”

Mulder goes into each match making sure his technique is flawless, so that his opponent can’t find a weak spot in his game.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}