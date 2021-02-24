SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Western Christian's Tristan Mulder proves he's the best at state

Western Christian High School senior Tristan Mulder knew he was the best on the mat at 195 pounds in Class 1A.
On Saturday, he made sure the rest of the state knew that fact.
Mulder recorded a technical fall in the state championship match by beating Blake Brocka of Tripoli in a 16-0 win that lasted 4 minutes, 41 seconds.
With the state championship, Mulder is the final Siouxland Athlete of the Week for the 2020-21 winter season.
Mulder wasted little time in making a statement. He took Brocka down 19 seconds into the match, and then recorded three back points 20 seconds later.
Less than 40 seconds in the match, Mulder had a 5-0 lead, and he knew at that point that he’d be the state champion.
“When I got that 5-0 lead, all that momentum came to me,” Mulder said. “I wanted to score as many points as possible. It was super fun. That doesn’t happen often where someone gets a tech fall in the finals. It was a really fun experience.”
Brocka took a shot on Mulder, but then he kept backing up, not trying to let Mulder create some offense.
Brocka took a shot on Mulder’s legs, and Mulder capitalized on his shot.
“I definitely knew going into the match that I had to set a statement, and I definitely did that,” Mulder said. “I knew I had to keep the tempo and push the pace, and that’s what I did during the whole match.”
Mulder nearly pinned Brocka. At one point, Mulder moved all of his weight to Brocka’s shoulder that was about one centimeter off the mat.
Mulder tried all he could to place his opponent’s shoulder on the mat at Wells Fargo Arena, but it never happened.
“It was so close,” Mulder said. “I knew I was setting myself up for a tech fall or another chance of a pin. When I had that big of a lead, I wanted to focus on me standing in a good position. I really was trying for a pin or to keep scoring points.”
Mulder said that he knew nothing about Brocka going into the match, and that Brocka’s strategy wasn’t much of a focus.
Mulder wanted to place the focus on what he was best at.
“I just went into the match knowing I was going to win,” Mulder said. “I was in control of the whole match and early, I did what I’m best at. I really like to push the pace in all circumstances in the match and really capitalize on the other’s mistakes.”
Mulder goes into each match making sure his technique is flawless, so that his opponent can’t find a weak spot in his game.
Mulder’s wrestling resume in 2020-21 was a strong one, as he went 35-0. During the state tournament, he pinned two opponents and won a 5-0 decision in the semifinal.
Right after the championship match, Mulder wasted little time thanking those who helped him in his journey.
Mulder found his family in the stands, and hugged his parents, siblings and other family members who went to watch the Wolfpack senior accomplish his top goal.
Once he reached the seats where his family was sitting, Mulder couldn’t hold back the tears.
“Going up there and hugging them was a good moment for all of us,” Mulder said.
Mulder’s path as a freshman didn’t start out the smoothest. A week before he was slated to hit the mat, Mulder broke one of his hands and that set him back a lot.
He ended the season with a loss during the district tournament, but if he knew if he could stay healthy, Mulder could make it farther than the district round.
He did make it past the district round during his sophomore season, and he was the Class 1A 170-pound runner-up in 2019.
He won three close matches to get to the title match, and then Treyton Cacek of GTRA beat Mulder in a 7-4 decision.
He didn’t get hurt and he enjoyed that.
During his junior year, he suffered a high ankle sprain, which sidelined him for two months. Mulder was healthy during the postseason, but those two months didn’t allow Mulder to be ready for challenging matches in the postseason.
Health was a big focal point for Mulder during his senior season.
The Wolfpack were extra careful with Mulder, and they brought in guys who could practice with Mulder without getting him back on the injured list.
“I felt great all the way around, and I knew I was the best at my weight,” Mulder said. “Having all those wrestlers being able to wrestle with them was a great experience.”
Mulder’s future plans are to play football at Northwestern College, where he will play linebacker.
