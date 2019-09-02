Carter Copple had some big shoes to fill this season.
Last season Copple started at wide receiver and linebacker for Westwood as Sean Westergaard started at quarterback. Westergaard went on to rush for 1,104 yards and nine touchdowns on only 148 carries, good for 7.5 yards per carry. The Rebels finished the season with an 8-2 record.
Westergaard graduated and Copple was the natural choice to replace him as the Rebels signal-caller. Copple wasn't unfamiliar to the role, though. He started at quarterback in the season-opener against Akron-Westfield last season because of an injury to Westergaard and then started in week two against Riverside. He rushed for 70 yards in that game.
Because of how he performed at quarterback last season and the type of leader he is, Westwood coach Cass Burkhart was confident that Copple could handle the full-time quarterback duties.
In one game, Copple proved his worth at quarterback. He rushed for a team-high 89 yards on 16 carries and scored twice. He threw four passes, completing two of those for 114 yards and two touchdowns as Westwood picked up a big win to open the season, defeating Akron-Westfield 41-6.
"He's been ready to go and has done a good job of leading the team all summer long. I had complete confidence that he would have a great game and he did," Burkhart said. "He played really well. He made all of the right reads with the running game and the passing game.
"Akron-Westfield was really physical and really got after us up-front and that makes the reads tough. Carter did a good job of matching the physicality and breaking tackles. He's hard to bring down with arm tackles."
Copple admitted that he put a lot on shoulders coming into the game.
"Sean was a pretty good player. He was fast and athletic. He made games a lot easier for his teammates and if I played like Sean, it would make it easier for them," Copple said. "My teammates had great games, too. Everyone has to play well to score 41 points and to hold a team to six points.
"It was a pretty good way to start the season. I didn't realize I had that many touchdowns until one of my teammates told me. I couldn't have done it without them. We had some guys come out with cramps and the guys that came in stepped up."
Copple had five touchdowns total as he added a fumble recovery for a score, which he pointed out wouldn't have happened if it wasn't for freshman Jackson Dewald.
"He's a freshman and he started his first-ever game and he was making plays all game," Copple said. "If he doesn't make that tackle, I don't get that touchdown and the game is still close at that point and it could've gone either way because Akron-Westfield has some great playmakers."
Before taking over at quarterback, Copple made a name for himself on the defensive side. Last season Copple led the Rebels in tackles with 54. He also had 11.5 tackles for loss and one sack. He intercepted three passes and returned one for a touchdown. He also recovered three fumbles and returned one for a touchdown.
Burkhart said 6'1, 200-pound Copple has a nose for the football.
"He's our middle linebacker and he does a really good job. He sees things well and reacts," Burkhart said. "He's just one of those clutch kids. That's just Carter being consistent and he will be around the football."
Copple showed on Friday that he has just as good of instincts on offense. Burkhart asks the quarterback to make key reads and with Akron-Westfield keying on Braulio Munoz, who rushed for 1,112 yards and 17 touchdowns last season, Copple made the Westerners pay with 89 yards on the ground and the two touchdown passes.
"The reality is, we have to run the ball to be successful. With what we do, the quarterback is making a lot of decisions, whether it's him or someone else running it, he's responsible for that," Burkhart said. "He got the ball into the right hands and those are those key decisions."
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Kade Lynott, West Sioux -- The senior scored five touchdowns in West Sioux's big 63-35 win over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley on Friday. Lynott rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, caught six passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns and returned a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown.
Tate Kounkel, Hinton -- The senior provided most of the scoring for the Blackhawks in a 20-0 win over Woodbury Central on Friday. Kounkel returned an interception 92 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and then went 41 yards on an interception in the fourth quarter to ice the game for the Blackhawks.