SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Woodbury Central linebacker Gaige Heissel has a nose for the football

MOVILLE, Iowa -- When Gaige Heissel moved from Everly to the Woodbury Central School District before his sophomore year, his goal was to be a running back for the Wildcat football team, the same position he played at Clay Central-Everly as a freshman.

But Woodbury Central coach Kurt Bremer had other ideas since the Wildcats were deep at running back but they needed some help on the offensive line. He thought Heissel had the build to fill one of those spots on the line.

Heissel had never played on the line before but it was an easy decision for him. As much as he had his heart set on being a running back for the Wildcats, he was more willing to do what it took to help out the team.

So Heissel moved to the offensive line his sophomore season and now as he is a game into his senior season, he is still on the line.

"I am a team player when it comes to sports. I play for the team and I go where the coaches want me to go," said Heissel, the Journal's Siouxland Athlete of the Week. "It might hurt the gut once in a while, but I go where the coaches want me to go. It's been good, I've learned a lot. Protect (quarterback) Jase Manker and keep him safe and help us get those yards. It's been a blast keeping the guys in the backfield safe."