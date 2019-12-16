SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Woodbury Central's Maddie Paulsen scores 1,000th point

Coming into the girls' basketball season, Woodbury Central senior Maddie Paulsen knew she had to take her game to the next level.
Not just with her play on the court, but she also knew she needed to become more of a leader this season with Sally Gallagher, Sidnie Graff and Sidney Steffen all graduating.
Luckily Paulsen had some siblings to look up to when it came to being a leader - her twin brothers Levi Landan, who are seniors on Iowa's offensive line.
"My brothers taught me a lot about leadership and everything," said Paulsen, the Siouxland Athlete of the Week. "I've had them as great role models and I try to take a few of their character traits and put them in my everyday life."
Doing so has helped Paulsen make a name for herself on the basketball court. In Friday's victory over Westwood, Paulsen scored 30 points and that helped her reach 1,000 points in her career.
Paulsen has averaged double-digit points for the Wildcats since her freshman season.
"It's kinda like surreal almost. It's always been a goal of mine to score 1,000 but I never thought I would get there," Paulsen said. "My teammates helped me get to that point. It was an amazing experience."
The 1,000th point is part of a strong start to the season for Paulsen and the Wildcats. Even with losing the key seniors from last season, Woodbury Central is 6-0 with Paulsen leading the way.
Through six games, Paulsen is averaging a double-double with 23.3 points and 10 rebounds per game. The 23.3 points are the most in Class 1A. She's also averaging 3 assists and 1.5 blocks per game.
"I knew that losing a few really good seniors, I knew I had to step up a bit and be a leader," Paulsen said. "I didn't know what to expect. it's a lot of fun but I have a great team this year. We are really starting to gel together as we play together more and more. Each game we get a little bit better."
So far it's been the best season of Paulsen's career. She averaged 10.5 points per game as a freshman and grabbed 139 rebounds. As a sophomore, she averaged 16.7 points, grabbed 178 rebounds, had 41 steals and 39 blocks. Last season Paulsen averaged 14.9 points per game to go along with 146 rebounds, 62 steals, 51 assists and 48 blocks.
While she's had three great seasons, she's taking over games with ease this season. She's shooting 49.6 percent from the field and leads the team with eight 3-pointers.
"She's shooting a great percentage from two and three. She's gotten better at the free throw line. Most of what we do goes through her," Woodbury Central coach Matthew Jenness said. "She's not selfish at all and when someone is open, she will pass it. She's trying to help us win, which is awesome.
"She works her tail off in the offseason to really improve. For a post, she handles the ball really well. She has handled it against the press and has brought the ball up. She's looking to score and she is perfectly happy passing."
It all goes back to Paulsen's leadership. While she's been almost unguardable this season, it's her leadership that's helped the team start 6-0.
"She's such a great kid and comes from a great family," Jenness said. "Anything she does, she works hard at and excels at. She hasn't always been a vocal leader in the past but she has really stepped up. She is the positive one. She helps right the ship when things aren't going well."
It may be a new role for Paulsen this season but she enjoys it.
"Let's say I am not having my best night and someone else is. I like giving them the ball and letting them do their thing," Paulsen said. "It's fun to cheer my teammates on and lift them up and staying positive. Sometimes we get mad but you have to focus on the next play to help whether it's on offense or defense."
Paulsen's dream is to play college basketball and she has a few colleges in mind, but right now she's just focusing on having fun and with the team off to a 6-0 start, she's having a lot of fun.
"That's a lot of fun and I think we can do a lot this season," Paulsen said. "We have to keep working hard in practice and keep the intensity up and keep working hard."
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Bryce Coppock, West Sioux: The senior has gelled well with West Sioux this season as he's helped the Falcons to a No. 5-ranking in Class 2A. He's averaging 23.4 points per game and has 23 assists and 15 steals.
Jarrett Meyer, Central Lyon: The senior wrestler picked up his 100th career win this past week. He is a returning state qualifier and finished in 8th place at 220 pounds in Class 2A last season.