SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Woodbury Central's Maddie Paulsen scores 1,000th point

It all goes back to Paulsen's leadership. While she's been almost unguardable this season, it's her leadership that's helped the team start 6-0.

"She's such a great kid and comes from a great family," Jenness said. "Anything she does, she works hard at and excels at. She hasn't always been a vocal leader in the past but she has really stepped up. She is the positive one. She helps right the ship when things aren't going well."

It may be a new role for Paulsen this season but she enjoys it.

"Let's say I am not having my best night and someone else is. I like giving them the ball and letting them do their thing," Paulsen said. "It's fun to cheer my teammates on and lift them up and staying positive. Sometimes we get mad but you have to focus on the next play to help whether it's on offense or defense."

Paulsen's dream is to play college basketball and she has a few colleges in mind, but right now she's just focusing on having fun and with the team off to a 6-0 start, she's having a lot of fun.

"That's a lot of fun and I think we can do a lot this season," Paulsen said. "We have to keep working hard in practice and keep the intensity up and keep working hard."

HONORABLE MENTIONS