Siouxland Athlete of the Week

Aiden Brock

Hinton baseball

Why: Brock is batting .409 this season with 23 runs scored and 19 stolen bases. He's also struck out 25 batters in 19 1/3 innings to go along with a 1.45 earned run average.

FYI: Brock has been a part of the Hinton baseball team since an eighth-grader. Since earning a starting spot in the lineup as sophomore, he's only struck out 15 times.