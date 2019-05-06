SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

GRANT BROUWER

Sibley-Ocheyedan track

WHY: Brouwer won the high jump title at the Siouxland Conference meet this past week and two weeks ago, Brouwer was the high jump champion at the Drake Relays. He has the top jump in the state at 6 feet, 9 inches.

FYI: Brouwer will compete in two sports at Dordt. He will compete on the track team and the men's basketball team for the Defenders. He averaged 18.0 points per game for the Generals boys basketball team.