It didn't take long for first-year Western Christian girls soccer coach Alex Durbin to realize how talented a striker Emma Bousema is.
After seeing her ability and leadership in practices, Bousema showed off her scoring touch right away in the first match of the season against MOC-Floyd Valley on April 1. Bousema, this week's Sioux City Journal Athlete of the Week, scored three goals on 11 shots to lead the Wolfpack to a 6-1 win to open the season.
It's just a continuation of what Bousema did last season. As a junior, the Western Christian striker led the team with 13 goals and 30 points. This season, Bousema already has eight goals with 10 matches remaining.
Bousema had two goals in a 4-0 win over Storm Lake on Tuesday, April 23, and an assist and five shots on goal in a 2-1 win over MOC-Floyd Valley last Thursday.
"Emma is having a great start to the season. She is a crucial part of our attack and is a senior leader for our team in setting a great example for the younger players," Durbin said. "She leads us with her hustle, hard work and her determination to grow as a player. She's been a joy to watch."
Bousema makes things difficult on opposing defenses because she's hard to mark up. Of the 74 shots she took last season, 48 were on goal, good for a 27.1 percent clip.
That percentage is up this season. Of the 55 shots she's attempted, 27 are on goal, which is a 29.6 percent clip. She's putting herself in the right position to score each time.
"She's constantly moving and making the right runs and she continues to learn what runs to make and when to make them," Durbin said. "She gets herself in the right position. It's tough to stick with her when she's moving around."
Bousema learned how to play the forward position from her sister, Erica, who was Western Christian's leading scorer during Emma's sophomore season. Emma was a midfielder and the next season she moved up to the forward position.
Emma has three sisters and all have played for Western Christian.
"I learned a lot from (Erica). Her aggressiveness. She was a forward and that's what I wanted to be," said Bousema, who will be a member of the Dordt volleyball team in the fall and plans to major in psychology. "I learned what runs to make and being explosive with the ball and being aggressive. I am just doing it for my team and getting them better and that really drives me."
But with teams paying so much attention to Bousema, it's opened up plenty of other opportunities. Makenna Kooima has four goals for the Wolfpack and Shayla VanBeek has three goals. Five more players have two goals each.
"She has had multi-goal games but we have have had some other athletes scoring as well and that helps her," Durbin said. "If we have multiple athletes scoring, they can't focus on Emma. There are times teams focus on her and she makes the right passes. She definitely can do that."
Western Christian is 8-1 this season and the Wolfpack are ranked No. 14 in Class 1A. The only loss this season is to Spencer, which is ranked No. 5 in 2A and is undefeated.
"We came up with realistic and tangible goals and they said to make it to state. I think they constantly have that in the back of their minds," Durbin said. "We look forward to continuing to strive to meet those goals. Emma, along with the rest of the team, is determined to grow in different aspects, tactically and technically. It's definitely something tangible and we will take it one game at a time."
Bousema said the team wants to make history this season and become the first Western Christian girls soccer team to advance to state.
"We are really driven this year. Our coach really believes in us and believes we can make it really far and that drives us," Bousema said. "We have strong leadership and we all want to do it for each other and make some history. I think we can."
HONORABLE MENTION
TRACK AND FIELD
Grant Brouwer, Sibley-Ocheyedan - The senior had his best jump of the season on the biggest stage so far of the season. Brouwer cleared 6-feet, 9-inches to win the Drake Relay high jump title on Thursday. It was his best jump by one inch this season.
Willa Sickelka, South O'Brien - The freshman is a key part of three relay teams for the Wolverine girls that are in the top-five in times in Class 1A - No. 1 4x200 (1:50.32), No. 2 4x100 (51.72) and the No. 5 sprint medley (1:56.30). She also has the sixth best time in the 200 (26.99).