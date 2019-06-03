Even before Zak Scott put on an MVAOCOU baseball uniform, coach Dan Dougherty knew exactly what he was getting with the talented freshman.
He paid attention to Scott's play in youth leagues and from coaching a some of Scott's relatives, Dougherty knew he was getting someone who would give it his all right away as a freshman.
"It's a good baseball family. They are going to work hard for you," Dougherty said. "I knew that we would be getting a good kid, a tough kid. Somebody that is going to sell themselves out for the team. I knew before he hit high school that is what we were going to get."
Scott's work ethic helped earn him a spot in the Rams starting lineup and in the Rams pitching rotation as a freshman. He's stayed in the lineup and the rotation since, being one of the Rams top hitters and pitchers for the last four seasons.
Scott, this week's Journal Siouxland Athlete of the Week, has batted at least .300 in his first three seasons and is continuing the trend as a senior. He also has had an earned run average under 4.00 each of the last seasons and is also following that trend this season.
Through six games, Scott is batting .600 with five RBIs with four doubles, eight stolen bases and seven runs scored. On the mound, he is 3-0 in 15 1/3 innings, an 0.91 ERA and 31 strikeouts.
Scott's hot start has helped the Rams to a 6-0 record to begin the season. MVAOCOU was receiving votes in the latest Iowa High School Baseball Coaches poll in Class 2A.
The Rams have had a winning record each of the past three seasons and Scott, a Morningside recruit, and the senior class is driven to make the state tournament this season. Senior Aaron Michael has matched Scott's performance on the mound and at the plate and seniors Cameron Boyle, Dylan Marshall, Haden Huhl, Ely Fundermann and Brecken Hayes are all making key contributions to the team.
"Winning is probably the most important thing. It's always been important. It's probably more important this year," Scott said. "It's the last year, no regrets. I really want to go out on top. We haven't been to the state tournament and we want to go out on top. I feel like we all have the same goal, to make it to Des Moines. We are a close group, so that helps a lot."
Scott's hot start to the season at the plate comes as no surprise. As a freshman, he batted .349 and tied for the team-high with 19 RBIs. The next season he batted .333 with 17 RBIs, 21 runs scored and 13 stolen bases. Last season Scott batted .366 with a team-high 28 RBIs with 20 runs scored and 24 stolen bases.
With this season included, Scott has only struck out 25 times. He has yet to strike out during his senior season.
"I just think it's a lot of being a student of the game. Knowing what's going on and understanding situations and not playing so far above what he should be playing," Dougherty said. "This year he has a little different mentality, staying later and hitting more off the tee and with the pitching machine, to just have a killer instinct at the plate."
Scott has always been a reliable pitcher. Scott struck out 18 batters in 25 innings as a freshman with a 3.36 ERA. He went 5-0 as a sophomore with 56 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings with a 3.23 ERA. Last season Scott had 48 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings with a 3.76 ERA.
Batters are only batting .143 so far in 63 at-bats.
"I feel like my velocity went up. I feel like I have a little more control this year," Scott said. "I feel like I am hitting a lot more spots this year."
Scott's velocity may be up but it's he has a knack for spotting his pitches, Dougherty said.
"Aaron and Zak, both are spotting pitchers. We've had a couple of kids in the past (Korey Kuhlmann and Colby Seuntjens) who were fireballers. Both Zak and Aaron aren't fireballers," Dougherty said. "They do an excellent job of spotting pitches. They are both students of the game. When you aren't an overpowering pitcher, you just do what you have to do to get kids out."
Now Dougherty is looking for Scott and the Rams to continue their hot start.
"We are pretty superstitious and will do the same things we are doing," Dougherty said. "Keep the pregame rituals the same and just keep doing what we have to do. Cross the foul lines the same way and hopefully things will keep happening for us."
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Girls soccer
Mia Fank, Spencer - Fank had three goals for Spencer last week in a regional match, which the Tigers won 10-0.
Carissa Bonnema, Unity - The sophomore had the game-winning goal against Western Christian in Friday's regional match. Bonnema also had a goal and an assist in the regional win over MOC-Floyd Valley.