SIOUXLAND BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Mallory McCall, Lexi Lander each score 20-plus in West Monona win

WEST MONONA 76, BOYER VALLEY 41: The West Monona girls' basketball team had an eight-point lead at halftime and held Boyer Valley to two points in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 76-41 victory on Monday to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Mallory McCall led the Spartans with 26 points and Lexi Lander followed with 21 points. Jordan Collison added 15 points West Monona, who play at Siouxland Christian on Tuesday.

CHEROKEE 87, WEST SIOUX 34: Cherokee got out to 20-plus point lead by halftime and the Braves girls' basketball team won its third-straight game with an 87-34 win over West Sioux on Monday.

Cherokee improved to 3-1 with the win. West Sioux falls to 1-2 on the season.

JeMae Nichols and Alexis Pingel each scored 19 points for Cherokee and Teagan Slaughter added 11 points.

Emma McManaman led West Sioux with 13 points.

