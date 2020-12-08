SIOUXLAND BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: BRLD, Boyden-Hull aim to win again

So far, so good.

The Wolfpack, ranked second in Class 2A in this week’s Associated Press poll, held West Sioux to 27 points on Friday, then earlier in the week, they held Newell-Fonda to 68 points.

“The main focus in the first two weeks was defense,” Keizer said. “I would say 80 percent of our practices have been about defense. The only way we can be successful is to constantly keep the motor up.”

Keizer’s main message has been when the players feel tired, they need to work through it regardless if it’s in practice, in the weight room or during a game.

The Wolfpack lost three of their last four games last season, so when it comes down to the final stretch, Keizer wants Western Christian to have that stamina for the postseason push.

The Wolfpack also bring back experience to this year’s group.

Ty Van Essen was one of those sophomores last season, and he was the Wolfpack’s leading scorer with 294 points.

Van Essen and senior Tyson Boer have been — and will continue to be — the two go-tos offensively for WC this season.