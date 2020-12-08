SIOUXLAND BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: BRLD, Boyden-Hull aim to win again

The Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur High School boys basketball team wants to keep the momentum rolling.
The Wolverines have won 53 straight games — including Saturday’s 62-34 season-opening win against Homer — and two consecutive Nebraska Class C-2 championships.
If the Wolverines want to make it back to Lincoln, it comes down to chemistry and more game experience, according to coach Corey Meyer.
“I think we have a lot of guys who can continue to do what we did last year,” Meyer said.
The Wolverines were slated to play Thursday, but that game got postponed, and BRLD finally got its season schedule going over the weekend.
The Wolverines lost seven seniors on last year’s squad. One of those seniors that Meyer pointed out who won’t be back is Jaxon Johnson, who is on the Wayne State football team now.
Johnson scored eight points in the title win against Grand Island Central Catholic.
“All of those seniors were big losses, even those that came off the bench,” Meyer said. “We’re going to miss Jaxon’s big body of his. We’re going to have to work that much harder on the boards. Hopefully, our guys can do that.”
The bright spot for the Wolverines is that they have their top-two scorers back.
Dylan Beulter and Lucas Vogt both scored 16 points in the 61-47 state title clincher over Grand Island Central Catholic on March 15, and their contributions were consistent throughout the season.
Vogt averaged 16.8 points per game, 6.5 assists per game and 4.5 rebounds per game. Beulter averaged 15.7 ppg last season.
With losing a bunch of seniors, Meyer believes that Vogt and Beulter need to step up even a little bit more.
“It’s their team and they need to play like it,” Meyer said. “They need to get their teammates involved as much as they can. I don’t see Dylan or Lucas changing too much. Dylan is going to hit his shots and Lucas is going to find the ball to the hot hand. He’s an unselfish player.
“I do see them stepping up a lot, and I’m excited to see that,” Meyer said. “I can’t wait to see all of us play.
Vogt’s biggest development was just game experience. During the summer, Vogt played on a travel team called OSA Adidas 3SSB, and even though he had several in-state teammates, Vogt also played with Waukee senior forward Tucker DeVries.
“That tends to step up your game,” Meyer said. “You get more physical, you get more quicker. He’s worked with a shooting coach. He’s done a lot. He loves the sport.”
It won’t be all Vogt and Beulter needing to step up. Meyer also mentioned Elliott Nottlemann and Micah Henschen as those whose roles will be increased this season.
Here’s a look at other area teams to watch this season:
Boyden-Hull
The Comets won the Class 2A title last year because of their physicality, especially on defense.
Class 2A top-ranked Boyden-Hull went through the state tournament by holding all three of its opponents during the state tournament to an average of 46 ppg, including holding North Linn to 51 in the state championship game.
That defensive intensity has carried over into the winter.
"We pride ourselves in defending well," Comets coach Bill Francis said. "We talked to our kids all the time about that defense and rebounding can show up every night. If you look at our stats, we're not shooting well, especially from the 3-point line. We've won a couple of our games because of our defense."
The Comets have two early wins on the season, and in both games, Boyden-Hull’s defense has held George-Little Rock and Central Lyon to 36 and 45 points, respectively.
The Comets held the Mustangs to 23 turnovers, and in the two games, they’ve collected 20 steals.
According to Francis, B-H's defense doesn't have a point value that it wants to hold defenses to, but each individual has his own goal on defense to accomplish.
Of course, the Comets have a good offense, too.
Comets junior Tanner Te Slaa and senior Marcus Kelderman have scored more than 40 points over the two games. Te Slaa has 41 points while Kelderman has 40.
As a sophomore, Te Slaa averaged 17.2 ppg. Te Slaa has been offered by a few Division I programs so far.
Remsen St. Mary’s
The Hawks expect to have more balanced scoring this year.
Even though the Hawks lost Spencer Schorg — now a freshman at Briar Cliff — RSM has plenty of options to score the basketball.
RSM, ranked sixth in Class 1A to start out the season, had three players who scored in double figures during the season-opening win against MMCRU.
In that win against the Royals, Kirkwood CC baseball recruit and senior Blaine Harpenau led the offensive push with a 17-point game while Jaxon Bunkers and Carter Schorg both scored 14 points.
“This team is a very confident team,” Hawks co-coach Justin Ruden said. “They have such good chemistry together. They all get along, and they all push each other. Our guys are equally talented across the board.”
Ruden has seen a different version of Harpenau so far. In past seasons, Harpenau was a pass-first player. He had teammates around him who had the ability to score, but never took it upon himself to put the ball through the hoop.
“We always wanted more out of him, and we always wanted him to have a scorer’s mentality, like he was at his younger ages,” Ruden said. “We’re seeing that again. He’s gaining that scorer’s mentality a little bit more. That’s what we need.”
OABCIG
Much like Remsen St. Mary’s, the Falcons are hoping to take that momentum from a state football championship onto the hardwood.
The Falcons’ 2019-20 season ended with a loss in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs against Alta-Aurelia, and hope to make it a few rounds further in 2021.
Also like the football season, the Falcons were led last season by then-junior Cooper DeJean with 25.6 ppg as he hit 52 percent of his shots last season.
OABCIG did lose its No. 2 scorer, William Grote, who averaged 7.4 ppg.
The Falcons are just one game in, and that was a 70-18 win against Kingsley-Pierson. DeJean led that night with 18 points, but his little brother, Beckett DeJean, scored 17 points. Preston Gill, last season’s No. 3 scorer, scored 11 points against the Panthers.
Spencer
The Tigers are off to a 4-0 start, and voters around the state have noticed.
Spencer found itself on Monday with a ranking of seventh in Class 3A, and joined Le Mars as the other top-10 Siouxland team in that enrollment class.
Spencer opened the season with a close win against Sioux City East. The Tigers had two big offensive rebounds in the final minute against the Black Raiders.
Since then, the Tigers have also beaten Harris-Lake Park, Sioux Central and Emmetsburg.
After Monday’s win against the E-Hawks, Spencer ranked fourth in rebounds (97) in Class 3A, and were just four behind 3A No. 1 Dallas Center-Grimes.
Karter Petzenhauser has been leading the Tigers’ scoring attack, as the Tigers junior has 77 points in the first four games. Petzenhauser has made 24 of 47 shots, and 10 of those makes have been from 3-point territory.
Western Christian
Derek Keizer wasn’t happy last season with the stamina and work ethic at times.
Keizer honed in on that during the preseason.
The Western Christian grad turned head coach has been revving up the motor throughout the first few weeks of practice so that the Wolfpack can work through the fatigue in practices and in games.
So far, so good.
The Wolfpack, ranked second in Class 2A in this week’s Associated Press poll, held West Sioux to 27 points on Friday, then earlier in the week, they held Newell-Fonda to 68 points.
“The main focus in the first two weeks was defense,” Keizer said. “I would say 80 percent of our practices have been about defense. The only way we can be successful is to constantly keep the motor up.”
Keizer’s main message has been when the players feel tired, they need to work through it regardless if it’s in practice, in the weight room or during a game.
The Wolfpack lost three of their last four games last season, so when it comes down to the final stretch, Keizer wants Western Christian to have that stamina for the postseason push.
The Wolfpack also bring back experience to this year’s group.
Ty Van Essen was one of those sophomores last season, and he was the Wolfpack’s leading scorer with 294 points.
Van Essen and senior Tyson Boer have been — and will continue to be — the two go-tos offensively for WC this season.
So far, Van Essen has 37 points in two games entering Tuesday’s game against Estherville-Lincoln Central, and Boer is the team’s No. 2 scorer with 26 points. Boer has been 10-for-19 so far.
Keizer has also been pleased with Van Essen’s production on the glass. Van Essen has 17 rebounds.
“We have high expectations for them and they’ll continue to lead,” Keizer said. “They’ll have to lead if we want to be a successful group.”
