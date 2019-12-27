SIOUXLAND BOYS BASKETBALL: Siouxland Christian develops trustworthy bond en route to 7-0 start

SIOUX CITY — Following a loss early last season, Siouxland Christian High School boys basketball coach Nelson Wilson had a heart-to-heart conversation with his team, but the conversation wasn’t about the X’s and O’s.

It was about trust.

Any doubt that the Eagles had in the locker room that mid-December 2018 night are now out the window, and Siouxland Christian is off to a 7-0 start heading into the holiday break.

Last year was a different story.

Wilson was just starting his first season as the Siouxland Christian coach, and was trying to figure out a way to get the Eagles to play with more tenacity, poise and chemistry.

On the other side of that coin, the Eagles’ players were just getting to know their third different coach in as many seasons.

Wilson arrived to the far east side as a favor to the school since they needed to hire a boys basketball coach before the season started. He had connections inside the Siouxland Christian building, and those connections helped Wilson land the position with the Eagles.

Previously, Wilson coached at Winnebago (Neb.) High School, and he also coached the Sioux City Hornets of the American Basketball Association.