SIOUXLAND BOYS BASKETBALL: Siouxland Christian develops trustworthy bond en route to 7-0 start

SIOUX CITY — Following a loss early last season, Siouxland Christian High School boys basketball coach Nelson Wilson had a heart-to-heart conversation with his team, but the conversation wasn’t about the X’s and O’s.
It was about trust.
Any doubt that the Eagles had in the locker room that mid-December 2018 night are now out the window, and Siouxland Christian is off to a 7-0 start heading into the holiday break.
Last year was a different story.
Wilson was just starting his first season as the Siouxland Christian coach, and was trying to figure out a way to get the Eagles to play with more tenacity, poise and chemistry.
On the other side of that coin, the Eagles’ players were just getting to know their third different coach in as many seasons.
Wilson arrived to the far east side as a favor to the school since they needed to hire a boys basketball coach before the season started. He had connections inside the Siouxland Christian building, and those connections helped Wilson land the position with the Eagles.
Previously, Wilson coached at Winnebago (Neb.) High School, and he also coached the Sioux City Hornets of the American Basketball Association.
“I knew that once I inquired about the (Siouxland Christian) position, I would be in it for the long haul,” Wilson said. “Their previous coach never gave them a clue that he was leaving.”
Wilson understood his players’ hesitations.
“I had a conversation with them, and I told them, ‘I get why you don’t want to buy in and I’m not going anywhere. We’re suffering through this together. We can go 0-21 or we can jump on board and put some things together.’ I think it was at that point, they realized this coach is going to stay around.
“They were not losers,” Wilson said. “There was just not a whole lot of direction or stability in that program. To build a program, you have to have a foundation and that was missing.”
After the Eagles realized they could trust Wilson, they won eight games, and that included their last two regular-season games.
Flash forward to this season, and the Eagles have made strides on the court with a strong start before the holiday break.
Siouxland Christian sits at the holiday break with four players owning a double-digit scoring average.
Dalton Dubois leads the Eagles with 16.9 points per game, and is shooting 42 percent from the floor. Dubois also leads SC in 3-pointers with 18.
That’s a big jump up for Dubois, a 6-foot junior. Last season, Dubois scored just one basket throughout the year.
In a five-point win over Lawton-Bronson on Dec. 13, Dubois scored 20 points on 6 of 12 shooting and made two 3s.
“Dalton is just a hard-nosed kid,” Wilson said. “He brings of dynamic of doing whatever it takes for the team to be successful. He’s always on the grind and wants good things to happen to the team. Dalton does a lot of good things but he’s shooting the ball really well right now.”
Jonah Deroos is second on the team in scoring, as the Siouxland Christian 6-foot senior has averaged 16.4 ppg this season. Deroos is 47-for-92 from the floor so far and has made 15 3s.
Deroos made six 3s in last week’s win over Heartland Christian.
Wilson has been impressed with the progress that Deroos made from last year. According to Wilson, Deroos spent the offseason playing with the Siouxland ShowTime Hoopers AAU team.
“Jonah sees the floor very well,” Wilson said. “His IQ is very high and he plays at a high level. He knows where his teammates are.”
Eagles 6-6 senior Christian Heilbuth is the team’s No. 3 scorer on the team with 12.7 ppg. Heilbuth has made 58 percent of his shots.
While his offensive skills are important, what Heilbuth does defensively is even more important.
Heilbuth led the entire state with 156 blocked shots last year, which was more than Iowa State recruit and current Oskaloosa senior Xavier Foster (148) and current Drake freshman Issa Samake (109).
His biggest improvement? Being patient down low and getting better at moving from side-to-side.
“He’s waiting for (opponents) to release shots,” Wilson said. “He still battles foul trouble like any shot blocker will, but we’ve continued to encourage him not to change his game.”
Cameron Pierson, the Eagles’ 6-6 junior, rounds out the top four scorers with 10.0 ppg. Even though Pierson is 6-6, he’s not afraid to shoot from deep. Pierson has made three 3s so far this season, and is also shooting above 50 percent.
There’s one more player the Eagles are eager to add next month: Caden Budde.
Budde is a 6-3 junior who has transferred in from East High School. Budde has been ineligible at the varsity level since the beginning of the season, but did play football for the SC-Whiting co-op football team.
Budde has kept himself busy by getting playing time at the junior varsity level, and according to Wilson, Budde has scored 30 points per game at the JV level.
“With Caden, he’s going to be a versatile player,” Wilson said. “He’ll have the opportunity to play wing and play post at that level. He’s getting comfortable with the offense that we’re running.”
Boyden-Hull
After a three-point loss to MOC-Floyd Valley, the Comets (5-1) have turned it around and earned a spot in this week’s Class 2A Associated Press Iowa high school boys basketball poll at No. 8.
The Comets have won their last two games by 11 points, and resume their season next Friday against Sioux Center.
Tanner Te Slaa leads Boyden-Hull with 16.5 ppg, shooting 51 percent. Marcus Kelderman has an average of 15.3 ppg.
Remsen St. Mary’s
Hawks coach Justin Ruden hopes that his team gets the rest it needs during the holiday break, especially senior Blaine Harpenau.
Harpenau suffered a hamstring injury during the football season, and the Hawks haven’t had much time to rest after their state playoff run.
According to Ruden, however, Harpenau is expected to return after the holiday break to a team that is off to a strong start, even after facing tough competition in the War Eagle Conference.
Spencer Schorg is the clear-cut scoring leader for the Hawks, as the Hawks’ 6-foot senior has 93 points in the five games.
Ruden, however, has been impressed with Schorg’s defensive production.
Schorg has 14 of RSM’s 34 steals.
“Defensively, he’s the brightest and best that we have and it brings out the best in others,” Ruden said.
The Hawks are the Class 1A top-ranked team in this week’s poll, ahead of Montezuma.
Remsen has won all five of its games, but once the Hawks return from their holiday timeout, they face West Sioux, South O’Brien and Unity Christian all within a 10-day stretch.
(West Sioux and Unity) are just two phenomenal teams in Class 2A,” Ruden said. “It’s going to be a challenge every night, but that’s going to benefit us for our tourney run.”
South O’ Brien
Coach Kiley Yates has high expectations for his team, and the Wolverines return nine of 10 back from last year’s squad.
The Wolverines are receiving votes in this week’s AP poll, and picked up a big win against Unity Christian last Friday in Orange City.
Jackson Louscher led South O’ Brien with 31 points — including 20 made free throws — and that has been a constant theme for the Wolverines this season.
Louscher, a senior, has scored 21.7 ppg this season, and has scored 34 percent of the team’s total points. Yates is eager to see other scorers step up in 2020.
“I think all good teams are led by one or two consistent scorers, and I think we can have that with Jackson Louscher and Zeke Lundquist, then all big games for conference titles, and in the postseason, and in the state tournament, everyone has good defenders,” Yates said. “To get good and to reach your potential, you have to have balance. I like the potential for that group.”
West Sioux
Much like Remsen St. Mary’s, the Falcons are trying to get their basketball senses together following a long football season.
The Falcons are off to an unbeaten start and they’re one of three teams statewide with an 8-0 record. The other two are AHSTW and WACO (Wayland).
The Falcons have the No. 2 offense in the state with 86.6 ppg behind North Linn, averaging 91.7 in its first six games.
Bryce Coppock, the state’s sixth-highest scorer last year, has averaged 25.4 ppg, and has made 82 shots already.
Iowa State football recruit Hunter Dekkers has 176 points in the six-game stretch.
Baxter Walsh has a double-double average — 11.0 ppg and 10.5 rebounds per game.