HOLSTEIN, Iowa — The Siouxland Christian High School boys cross country team earned a conference title Saturday at the Western Valley meet.
The Eagles scored 43 points, which was 12 less than runner-up OA-BCIG.
Eric Brannon led Siouxland Christian with a third-place finish with a 5,000-meter time of 18 minutes, 3 seconds. Brannon is ranked 30th in the state in Class 1A by IowaRunJumpThrow.com.
MVAOCOU seniors Dylan Blake and Weston Beeson were the two who beat Brannon. Blake won the individual title at 17:37. Beeson's runner-up time was 17:46.
The Eagles then put three more boys in the top-11. Freshman Alex Wilford was sixth (18:50) while sophomores Sam Brannon and Nathan Gertz were 10th and 11th.
Sam Brannon crossed the finish line at 19:03, and Gertz's time was 1 second slower.
Lawton-Bronson and OA-BCIG filled out the rest of the top-10.
Eagles sophomore Aziah Ashley was fourth (18:26) and freshman Theo Moseman fifth at 18:39.
Falcons seniors Ben Bergman (18:52) and Leighton Barnum (18:53) were seventh and eighth.
WVC GIRLS
The Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson girls team put all five of its scorers in the top-8 en route to the conference championship.
However, Ridge View senior Katlyn Wiese was the individual conference winner, as she ran the 5K course in 20:42.
Erika Kuntz led WC/K-P with a second-place finish at 20:57, and classmate Sarahy Hamman was third at 20:59.
Lawton-Bronson freshman Jolee Mesz was fourth (21:15) and Raptors junior Paige Padavich ended up fifth at 21:35.
WC/K-P then took the next four spots. Sarah Putze led that pack with a sixth-place performance at 21:45. Mary Putze (21:53), Kalyn Cameron (22:45) and Lynsey Countryman (22:48) followed Sarah Putze.
MVAOCOU sophomore Hannah O'Connell rounded out the top-10 with a time of 22:55.
Siouxland Christian's top runner was Kindi Etherington with a 14th-place time of 23:12.